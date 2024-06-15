Welcome to our live coverage of match 31 of ICC T20 World Cup 2024, to be played between Nepal and South Africa at the Arnos Vale Ground in Kingstown, St Vincent (West Indies) on Saturday, June 15. This is a do-or-die match for Nepal, who have just one point from two matches so far. South Africa, on the other hand, have already qualified for the Super 8s and are eyeing their fourth consecutive win in the group stage. Can Rohit Paudel's men cause a major upset and keep their qualification hopes alive? Follow the live cricket scores and updates of the NEP vs RSA match at T20 WC 2024, right here. (Streaming | Scorecard)