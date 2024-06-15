Cricket

Nepal Vs South Africa, T20 World Cup Live Updates: Rohit Paudel & Co Bowl First - Check Playing XIs

The 31st match of ICC T20 World Cup 2024 pits Nepal against South Africa in Kingstown, St Vincent on Saturday, June 15. This is a do-or-die match for Nepal, who have just one point from two games so far. South Africa, on the other hand, are eyeing their fourth consecutive win in the group stage. Can Rohit Paudel's men keep their qualification hopes alive? Follow the live cricket scores and updates of the NEP vs RSA match at T20 WC 2024, right here

Bhuvan Gupta
14 June 2024
14 June 2024
Nepal's previous T20 World Cup 2024 game, against Sri Lanka, was washed out. Photo: ICC

Toss Update

Nepal captain Rohit Paudel has won the toss and decided to bowl first against South Africa.

Nepal Vs South Africa Live Scores, ICC T20 World Cup 2024, Match 31

Welcome to our live coverage of match 31 of ICC T20 World Cup 2024, to be played between Nepal and South Africa at the Arnos Vale Ground in Kingstown, St Vincent (West Indies) on Saturday, June 15. This is a do-or-die match for Nepal, who have just one point from two matches so far. South Africa, on the other hand, have already qualified for the Super 8s and are eyeing their fourth consecutive win in the group stage. Can Rohit Paudel's men cause a major upset and keep their qualification hopes alive? Follow the live cricket scores and updates of the NEP vs RSA match at T20 WC 2024, right here. (Streaming | Scorecard)

