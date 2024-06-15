Kingstown was nearly witness to a historic moment in Nepal cricket, as Rohit Paudel's men came agonizingly close to registering their first-ever international victory against a Test-playing nation, before falling short by a solitary run. The sub-continental side lost to South Africa by the barest of margins in au utterly thrilling T20 World Cup 2024 encounter on Saturday (June 15) to crash out of Super Eight reckoning.
Nepal's spinners produced a splendid performance to restrict the mighty South African batting to a 115-run total. Their batters then put up a spirited chase, before ending up with 114 for seven in a heart-breaking finish for them.
More to follow...