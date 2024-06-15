Cricket

Nepal Vs South Africa: Proteas Win Nailbiter By 1 Run; NEP Out Of Super Eight Reckoning

Nepal restricted South Africa to a 115-run total, and their batters put up a spirited chase but ended up with one run short in a heart-breaking finish that knocked them out of T20 World Cup 2024

Nepal vs South Africa, T20 World Cup 2024, match 31, Cricket Nep Twitter
Nepal came extremely close to registering their maiden international victory against a Test-playing nation, losing to South Africa in their T20 World Cup 2024 clash. Photo: X/CricketNep
info_icon

Kingstown was nearly witness to a historic moment in Nepal cricket, as Rohit Paudel's men came agonizingly close to registering their first-ever international victory against a Test-playing nation, before falling short by a solitary run. The sub-continental side lost to South Africa by the barest of margins in au utterly thrilling T20 World Cup 2024 encounter on Saturday (June 15) to crash out of Super Eight reckoning.

Nepal's spinners produced a splendid performance to restrict the mighty South African batting to a 115-run total. Their batters then put up a spirited chase, before ending up with 114 for seven in a heart-breaking finish for them.

More to follow...

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Breaking News June 15 LIVE: Toddler Dies After Falling Into Borewell In Gujarat's Amreli; PM Leaves From Italy
  2. RSS Junks 'Rumours Of Rift' With BJP; Member Praises Party Day After 'Arrogance' Remark | Who Said What
  3. Dhanbad: Passengers Jump Off Train Over Bomb Rumours, 3 Run Over By Another Train On Adjoining Track
  4. 'Unconstitutional': West Bengal Guv Condemns CM For Not Allowing Post-Poll Violence Victims To Enter Raj Bhavan
  5. Sheena Bora's Bones, Remains Collected From Maharashtra Untraceable Now: CBI
Entertainment News
  1. Dalljiet Kaur Secures Stay Order From Nairobi City Court Against Estranged Husband Nikhil Patel
  2. How Deepika Padukone Has Become The Box-Office Queen
  3. ‘Janet Planet’: Julianne Nicholson, Zoe Ziegler And Annie Baker Charm The Audiences At New York Premiere – View Pics
  4. Aamir Khan Celebrates Mom Zeenat Hussain’s 90th Birthday With Much Fanfare – View Pics
  5. ‘Gullak 4’: 5 Moments That Prove The Slice-Of-Life Family Drama Should Be On Your Weekend Binge List
Sports News
  1. Nepal Vs South Africa, T20 World Cup Live Updates: NEP Fall One Run Short Of Historic Win In Unbelievable Finish
  2. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Sumit Nagal To Take Court For Perugia Challengers Semi-Finals
  3. New Zealand Vs Uganda, T20 World Cup Live Updates: BlackCaps Beat UGA By Nine Wickets
  4. Pakistan Exit T20 World Cup: Angry Fans Flay 'Selfish' Mohammad Rizwan As USA Enter Super 8s
  5. Nepal Vs South Africa: Proteas Win Nailbiter By 1 Run; NEP Out Of Super Eight Reckoning
World News
  1. Zelenskyy Rejects Putin's Peace Offer, Says It Looks More Like An 'Ultimatum'; Compares Russian President To Hitler
  2. G7 2024: Modi Meets Meloni, Biden, Brings Focus On AI; Nation Leaders' Support To Kyiv, Fuss Over 'Abortion' | Key Details
  3. Why Are Dining Rooms Disappearing From American Homes? Here's What We Know
  4. Huge Ice Chunk Falls From Sky, New Jersey Family Nearly Escapes Disaster
  5. Pope Francis Becomes First Pontiff To Address A G7 Summit
Latest Stories
  1. Gas Cylinders, Inflammable Materials, Locked Roof Access: Several Lapses Found In Kuwait Fire Tragedy Investigation
  2. Kuwait Fire Accident: IAF Plane With Mortal Remains Of 45 Indians Killed In Fire Lands In Kochi
  3. Uttarakhand Forest Fires: IAF Conducts Bambi Bucket Ops As Blaze In Almora Kills 4; CM Dhami Announces Ex-Gratia
  4. Sunny Leone Denied Permission To Perform At Kerala University; Deets Inside
  5. NEET 2024 Result Row: SC Refuses To Pause MCC Counselling; Plea Seeking Seeking CBI Probe Set For July 8
  6. 'Stree 2': Rajkummar Rao-Shraddha Kapoor Horror Flick Set To Clash With Allu Arjun's 'Pushpa 2' On THIS Day
  7. Breaking News, June 14 Highlights: PM Modi Invites Pope Francis To India, Meets Italian PM Meloni At G7 Summit
  8. 'Sarfira': Akshay Kumar's First Poster From Inspiring Tale Of Grit And Determination Out!