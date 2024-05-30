Cricket

T20 World Cup: Sandeep Lamichhane's USA Visa Rejected Again; Protests In Kathmandu

This is the second time in eight days that Nepal cricketer Sandeep Lamichhane has reportedly been denied the USA visa. With that, the 23-year-old leg-spinner's chances of playing the upcoming T20 World Cup appear to have evaporated

File photo of former Nepal captain Sandeep Lamichhane. Photo: X/Sandeep Lamichhane
info_icon

Nepal cricketer Sandeep Lamichhane has reportedly been denied the United States visa once again. And with that, the 23-year-old leg-spinner's hopes of playing the upcoming T20 World Cup appear to have been dashed. (Nepal At T20 WC | Full IPL Coverage | More Cricket News)

According to multiple reports in Nepali media, Lamichhane attended a visa interview at the US embassy in Kathmandu on Thursday (May 30, 2024) afternoon. But with news of the second attempt too failing, there is virtually no time for the former Nepal captain to join the squad ahead of their campaign opener against Netherlands on June 4.

This is the second time in eight days that Lamichhane has reportedly been denied the USA visa. "And the @USEmbassyNepal did it again what they did back in 2019, they denied my Visa for the T-20 World Cup happening in USA and West Indies. Unfortunate. I am sorry to all the well wishers of Nepal Cricket," the cricketer had posted online on May 22.

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Meanwhile, the denial of visa to Lamichhane has triggered protests in Nepal's capital Kathmandu. According to a report from cricnepal.com, youth in the capital city took to the streets, seeking a visa for Lamichhane to enable his participation at the 20-over showpiece.

The report added that demonstrators flocked outside the Prime Minister’s building in Baluwatar and planned more protests outside the US embassy to pressure authorities for the issuance of the 23-year-old's visa. However, it all seems to have come to a nought.

The news follows Lamichhane's acquittal of rape charges by a Nepal high court. Overturning the Kathmandu district court's verdict to hand Lamichhane an eight-year jail term, a division bench of judges had cited lack of evidence as the reason for acquittal.

