Barely a week after being acquitted of rape charges by a Nepal high court, former Nepal skipper Sandeep Lamichhane has said that he has been denied a visa to enter the United States for the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup. The 23-year-old leg-spinner was expected to join the Nepal squad before their first warm-up game against Canada next week, but the visa denial has come as a setback to him and the team. (Full IPL Coverage | More Cricket News)