Nepal At ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Live Streaming: Group, Schedule, Squad And Fixtures - All You Need To Know

Rohit Paudel-led Nepal national cricket team will be looking to make its mark at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024. Here are the squad, live streaming, schedule and other details

X/CricketNep
Nepal cricket team will be one of the contenders at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 . Photo: X/CricketNep
Rohit Paudel-led Nepal national cricket team will embark on an inaugural journey to the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024. The Cricket Association of Nepal (CAN) announced their 15-member squad ahead of the tournament which will jointly hosted by the USA and West Indies in June. (More Cricket News)

Nepal have some brilliant players in their line-up led by the versatile Paudel, and come into the World Cup on the back of some superb performances in the ACC Premier Cup in Oman and against West Indies A in a T20I series.

Nepal's opponents should be wary of Dipendra Singh Airee, who hammered six sixes in an over against Qatar in April 2024 in the ACC Premier Cup. The squad also consists the likes of Kushal Bhurtel and Aasif Sheikh.

Speaking of the T20 WC, 20 teams are divided into four groups of five. Each team will play at least four matches from the same group. The top two will advance to the Super 8s, while the bottom three teams will be eliminated.

In the Super 8s, eight teams will be further divided into two groups. Each side will play a total of three games. The top two sides from those groups will determine the semi-finalists.

The final will be held in Barbados on June 29.

There are no major surprises in the squad with Nepal persisting with trusted performers - X/@CricketNep
ICC T20 World Cup: Nepal Unveil 15-Men Squad To Be Led By Rohit Paudel

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Nepal Placed In Group D

Nepal are placed in Group D alongside the likes of South Africa, Netherlands, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh.

Nepal's Fixtures

  • June 4: vs Netherlands, Grand Prairie Stadium, Dallas

  • June 11: vs Sri Lanka, Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Lauderhill

  • June 14: vs South Africa, Arnos Vale Ground, Kingstown, St Vincent

  • June 16: vs Bangladesh, Arnos Vale Ground, Kingstown, St Vincent

Nepal's Squad For T20 World Cup 2024

Squad: Rohit Paudel (C), Dipendra Singh Airee, Aasif Sheikh, Anil Kumar Sah, Kushal Malla, Lalit Rajbanshi, Karan KC, Gulshan Jha, Sompal Kami, Pratis GC, Sundeep Jora, Abinash Bohara, Sagar Dhakal, Kamal Singh Airee.

Live Streaming Of Nepal's Matches For The T20 World Cup 2024

In Nepal, fans will be able to watch all 55 matches, played across nine host venues, LIVE and FREE on ICC.tv from June 1 to 29, 2024.

