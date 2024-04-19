Nepal are set to take on the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in the first semifinal match of the ACC Men's T20I Premier Cup 2024 at Al Amerat Cricket Ground in Oman on Friday. (More Cricket News | Streaming)
Toss Update:
Playing XIs:
United Arab Emirates: Muhammad Waseem(c), Alishan Sharafu, Vishnu Sukumaran, Asif Khan, Syed Haider Shah(w), Basil Hameed, Aayan Afzal Khan, Ali Naseer, Muhammad Farooq, Junaid Siddique, Omid Rahman
Nepal: Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh(w), Kushal Malla, Dipendra Singh Airee, Gulsan Jha, Rohit Paudel (c), Karan KC, Sundeep Jora, Sompal Kami, Lalit Rajbanshi, Abinash Bohara
The weather looks pleasant and the pitch also looks good to bat on. There is some grass on the pitch but it may not affect the batters. The boundaries are short, hence a high-scoring match is expected from Al Amerat.
Nepal defeated Saudi Arabia by six wickets whereas United Arab Emirates humbled Cambodia by nine wickets in their respective last games in the tournament. The winner of today's game will play the final on Sunday at the same venue.