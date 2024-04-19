Cricket

Nepal Vs UAE, ACC Men's T20I Premier Cup 2024, 1st SF: United Arab Emirates Opt To Field First

The United Arab Emirates invited Nepal to bat first in the first semifinal match of the ACC Men's T20I Premier Cup 2024 in Al Amerat

Advertisement

Photo%3A%20X%2F%20%40CricketNep
Nepal and UAE captain during the toss of the 1st semifinal match in the ACC Men's T20I Premier Cup 2024 in Al Amerat. Photo: X/ @CricketNep
info_icon

Nepal are set to take on the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in the first semifinal match of the ACC Men's T20I Premier Cup 2024 at Al Amerat Cricket Ground in Oman on Friday. (More Cricket News | Streaming)

Toss Update:

The United Arab Emirates won the toss and invited Nepal to bat first

Playing XIs:

United Arab Emirates: Muhammad Waseem(c), Alishan Sharafu, Vishnu Sukumaran, Asif Khan, Syed Haider Shah(w), Basil Hameed, Aayan Afzal Khan, Ali Naseer, Muhammad Farooq, Junaid Siddique, Omid Rahman

Dipendra Singh Airee had earlier struck six sixes in a row across two overs during the Hangzhou Asian Games 2023. - ICC
Nepal's Dipendra Singh Airee Hits Six Sixes In Over, 3rd To Achieve Feat In T20Is - Video

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Nepal: Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh(w), Kushal Malla, Dipendra Singh Airee, Gulsan Jha, Rohit Paudel (c), Karan KC, Sundeep Jora, Sompal Kami, Lalit Rajbanshi, Abinash Bohara

Advertisement

The weather looks pleasant and the pitch also looks good to bat on. There is some grass on the pitch but it may not affect the batters. The boundaries are short, hence a high-scoring match is expected from Al Amerat.

Nepal defeated Saudi Arabia by six wickets whereas United Arab Emirates humbled Cambodia by nine wickets in their respective last games in the tournament. The winner of today's game will play the final on Sunday at the same venue.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. Divyanka Tripathi Breaks Two Bones, To Undergo Surgery; Informs Vivek Dahiya
  2. Israel-Iran Tensions LIVE: No Missile Attack In Iran, Says Iranian Space Agency; 3 Drones Destroyed Over Isfahan City
  3. Taylor Swift Announces The First Single From 'The Tortured Poets Department' And A New 'For A Fortnight Challenge' For Swifties!
  4. Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Phase 1 Voting LIVE: Over 30% Turnout In Bengal, Tripura, MP So Far; PM Takes 'Basket Of Nepotism' Jibe At Cong
  5. Sports World LIVE: UAE Bowl First In ACC Men's T20I Premier Cup 2024 Semi-Final Against Nepal
  6. Elections 2024 FAQs: Is Voter Slip Mandatory To Cast A Vote?
  7. Heatwave Hits Odisha, Bengal, Jharkhand As Mercury Soars To Over 40 Deg C; Rain Alert In THESE States
  8. American Airlines Pilot Union Raises Safety Concerns Amid Industry Scrutiny