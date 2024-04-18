Cricket

Nepal Vs UAE, ACC Men's T20I Premier Cup Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch

DS Airee and Gulshan Jha have powered Nepal to a semi-final berth in the ACC Men's T20I Premier Cup and are up against the UAE. Here are the live streaming, timing, venue and more

Advertisement

Photo%3A%20X%2F%20%40SuvamKoirala_45
Nepal National Cricket Team. Photo: X/ @SuvamKoirala_45
info_icon

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) defeated Cambodia by nine wickets in match 19 of the ACC Men's T20I Premier Cup 2024 and thus solidified their spot in the semis. They finished Group B in the second spot, behind Oman, and will take on Nepal in semi-final 1. (More Cricket News)

As for Nepal, they ended the group phase as unbeaten with four wins out of four. DS Airee's counter-attacking has given them an added impetus in the tourney and will fancy their chances against the UAE in the semi-final.

The other semi-final sees Hong Kong take on Oman. The final will take place on April 21.

Advertisement

Head-to-head

These two have faced each other 9 times in T20Is with UAE winning four to Nepal's five.

Live Streaming:

When Nepal Vs UAE, 1st Semi-Final, ACC Men's T20I Premier Cup will be played?

The Nepal Vs UAE, 1st Semi-Final, ACC Men's T20I Premier Cup match will be played on April 19, Friday at 11:30 AM IST at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1), Al Amarat.

Where to watch Nepal Vs UAE, 1st Semi-Final, ACC Men's T20I Premier Cup match on TV?

Unfortunately, there will be no terrestrial telecast of the ACC Men's T20I Premier Cup 2024 in India.

Advertisement

In Nepal, the match can be watched on Kantipur TV, Kantipur TV Max, Kantipur TV app.

Where to watch Nepal Vs UAE, 1st Semi-Final, ACC Men's T20I Premier Cup match online?

The Nepal Vs UAE, 1st Semi-Final, ACC Men's T20I Premier Cup match can be streamed live on the FanCode app and website in India.

The ACC Men’s T20I Premier Cup 2024 can be also streamed live on ACC’s YouTube Channel (except for Nepal and India).

Squads

United Arab Emirates Squad: Waseem Muhammad (captain), Alishan Sharafu, Asif Khan, Vishnu Sukumaran, Syed Haider, Tanish Suri (wicketkeeper), Aayan Khan, Ali Naseer, Balil Hameed, Farooq Momand, Akif Raja, Junayed Siddiqi, Omid Rahman, Rahul Bhatia.

Nepal Squad: Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh(w), Rohit Paudel(c), Kushal Malla, Sundeep Jora, Gulsan Jha, Dipendra Singh Airee, Abinash Bohara, Sompal Kami, Lalit Rajbanshi, Karan KC, Binod Bhandari, Aarif Sheikh, Anil Sah, Sagar Dhakal, Pratis GC, Bibek Yadav, Aakash Chand

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. Vikram Birthday Special: 5 Best Films Of 'Chiyaan' To Rewatch Today
  2. KKR Vs RR: Jos Buttler's Ton Helps Rajasthan Royals Pull Off Joint-Highest Run Chase In IPL History - As It Happened
  3. Sports World: Rafael Nadal Loses To Australia's Alex De Minaur In Barcelona Open - As It Happened
  4. Ram Navami Celebrations In Ranchi: Intersections Of Religion And Politics
  5. Elections 2024: Campaigning Ends For Phase 1 Of LS Polls; EC Asks Bengal Guv To Not Visit Cooch Behar On Voting Day
  6. Dipika Kakar-Shoaib Ibrahim Are Not Expecting A Second Baby? Here's What We Know So Far
  7. Copenhagen's Historic Old Stock Exchange Engulfed In Flames, Spire Collapses: No Injuries Reported