Nepal Vs UAE, ACC Men's T20I Premier Cup Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) defeated Cambodia by nine wickets in match 19 of the ACC Men's T20I Premier Cup 2024 and thus solidified their spot in the semis. They finished Group B in the second spot, behind Oman, and will take on Nepal in semi-final 1. (More Cricket News)
As for Nepal, they ended the group phase as unbeaten with four wins out of four. DS Airee's counter-attacking has given them an added impetus in the tourney and will fancy their chances against the UAE in the semi-final.
The other semi-final sees Hong Kong take on Oman. The final will take place on April 21.
Head-to-head
These two have faced each other 9 times in T20Is with UAE winning four to Nepal's five.
Live Streaming:
When Nepal Vs UAE, 1st Semi-Final, ACC Men's T20I Premier Cup will be played?
The Nepal Vs UAE, 1st Semi-Final, ACC Men's T20I Premier Cup match will be played on April 19, Friday at 11:30 AM IST at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1), Al Amarat.
Where to watch Nepal Vs UAE, 1st Semi-Final, ACC Men's T20I Premier Cup match on TV?
Unfortunately, there will be no terrestrial telecast of the ACC Men's T20I Premier Cup 2024 in India.
In Nepal, the match can be watched on Kantipur TV, Kantipur TV Max, Kantipur TV app.
Where to watch Nepal Vs UAE, 1st Semi-Final, ACC Men's T20I Premier Cup match online?
The Nepal Vs UAE, 1st Semi-Final, ACC Men's T20I Premier Cup match can be streamed live on the FanCode app and website in India.
The ACC Men’s T20I Premier Cup 2024 can be also streamed live on ACC’s YouTube Channel (except for Nepal and India).
Squads
United Arab Emirates Squad: Waseem Muhammad (captain), Alishan Sharafu, Asif Khan, Vishnu Sukumaran, Syed Haider, Tanish Suri (wicketkeeper), Aayan Khan, Ali Naseer, Balil Hameed, Farooq Momand, Akif Raja, Junayed Siddiqi, Omid Rahman, Rahul Bhatia.
Nepal Squad: Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh(w), Rohit Paudel(c), Kushal Malla, Sundeep Jora, Gulsan Jha, Dipendra Singh Airee, Abinash Bohara, Sompal Kami, Lalit Rajbanshi, Karan KC, Binod Bhandari, Aarif Sheikh, Anil Sah, Sagar Dhakal, Pratis GC, Bibek Yadav, Aakash Chand