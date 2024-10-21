NEP Vs USA, 3rd T20I: Aasif Sheikh And Sompal Kami Star As Nepal Beat United States In Dallas, Seal Series 3-0

Nepal completed a series whitewash as Aasif Sheikh's splendid fifty to go along with Sompal Kami's three wickets as the visitors registered an eight-wicket win over the United States in the third and final T20I at Grand Prairie Stadium, Dallas on October 20, Sunday (Oct 21, Monday). (More Cricket News)
USA skipper Monank Patel won the toss and opted to bat first in this dead-rubber. However, things did not start well for the hosts as Patel (2) was out in the second over. Soon, Andries Gous (2) was also dismissed as Nepal made use of the early seaming conditions.
However, Saiteja Mukkamalla (68) forged a partnership in the middle-overs to pull the hosts out of trouble. Milind Kumar (43) also contributed down the order as USA finished with 156/5 in 20 overs.
For Nepal, Sompal Kami was the pick of the bowlers with 3/27 in 4 overs. Rijan Dhakal (1/23) and Rajbanshi (1/23) were the other wicket-takers in the side.
In reply, Nepal lost Anil Sah (13) in the fifth over but soon Aasif Sheikh (50) and later Kushal Bhurtel (40 not out) along with Kushal Malla (44) held firm to steer their team home with a comfortable eight-wicket win in Dallas.
With this victory, Nepal completed a 3-0 series sweep against Team USA.
Playing XIs:
Nepal (Playing XI): Anil Sah, Aasif Sheikh(w), Kushal Bhurtel, Aarif Sheikh, Kushal Malla, Rohit Paudel(c), Gulsan Jha, Dipendra Singh Airee, Lalit Rajbanshi, Rijan Dhakal, Sompal Kami
United States of America (Playing XI): Monank Patel(c), Saiteja Mukkamalla, Andries Gous(w), Milind Kumar, Shayan Jahangir, Aaron Jones, Harmeet Singh, Nosthush Kenjige, Jasdeep Singh, Saurabh Netravalkar, Juanoy Drysdale