Nepal Vs USA Toss Update, ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2: NEP To Bowl First - Check Playing XIs

Nepal face the United States of America (USA) in the opening match of the UAE Tri-Nation Series 2025 at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday, October 26. Catch all the live action from today’s Nepal vs USA clash as both teams look to start strong.
This tri-series marks the fifteenth round of the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 (2023–27), featuring eight teams battling for qualification. With the top four sides earning a direct spot in the Qualifier and the rest forced into the play-off route, every game here carries massive importance.
Nepal Vs USA, ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2: Ball-By-Ball Commentary
Nepal Vs USA, ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2: Toss Update
Nepal won the toss and decided to bowl first against USA.
Nepal Vs USA, ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2: Playing XIs
United States of America (Playing XI): Monank Patel(c), Shayan Jahangir, Andries Gous, Saiteja Mukkamalla, Milind Kumar, Shubham Ranjane, Smit Patel(w), Harmeet Singh, Jasdeep Singh, Saurabh Netravalkar, Rushil Ugarkar
Nepal (Playing XI): Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh(w), Dipendra Singh Airee, Bhim Sharki, Aarif Sheikh, Rohit Paudel(c), Gulsan Jha, Sompal Kami, Karan KC, Sandeep Lamichhane, Lalit Rajbanshi