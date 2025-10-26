Nepal Vs USA LIVE Score, ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2: NEP Eye Win Against United States

Nepal Vs USA LIVE Score, ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2: Nepal cricket team after winning a match. X/@cricketnep

Nepal Vs USA LIVE Score, ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2 clash between Nepal and USA on Sunday, 26 October, at Dubai International Stadium. Nepal are currently placed 7th on the points table with 5 wins and 9 losses, while USA sit 2nd with 14 wins and 6 losses. Every match is crucial as both teams look to secure their positions in the World Cup qualifiers, and both will be aiming for a win today. Stay tuned for live updates as the action unfolds.

LIVE UPDATES