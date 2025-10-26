England Vs New Zealand LIVE Score, ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: White Ferns Look To End Disappointing Campaign With Win

England vs New Zealand Live Score, ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: Catch the play-by-play updates from Match 27 at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam on October 26, 2025

Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Updated on:
Updated on:
England vs New Zealand live score ICC Women’s ODI World Cup 2025 Match 27 Visakhapatnam
New Zealand's Bree Illing celebrates the wicket of Sri Lanka's Hasini Perera with teammates during the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup match between New Zealand and Sri Lanka at Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Tuesday, Oct, 14, 2025. | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena
Welcome to the live coverage of Match 27 of the ICC Women’s ODI World Cup 2025 between England Women and New Zealand Women at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam on Sunday, October 26, 2025. There is very little on the line for both teams, with England already sealing their spot in the semi-finals and New Zealand out of contention. A win will bump England to second place, although they will still face South Africa in the next stage. New Zealand, however, have seen their World Cup campaign wrecked by rain, and will look to end it on a high with a win against an in-form England side. Follow the live scores and updates from the England vs New Zealand match right here.
LIVE UPDATES

England vs New Zealand LIVE Score, Women’s World Cup 2025: Head-To-Head Records

England vs New Zealand Head-To-Head Records in ODIs:

  • Matches played: 85

  • England wins: 46

  • New Zealand wins: 37

  • Ties: 1

  • No results: 1

England vs New Zealand Head-To-Head Records in ODI World Cups:

  • Matches played: 18

  • England wins: 11

  • New Zealand wins: 6

  • Ties: 1

  • No results: 0

England vs New Zealand LIVE Score, Women’s World Cup 2025: League Standings

England vs New Zealand LIVE Score, Women’s World Cup 2025: Match Details

  • Fixture: England women vs New Zealand women

  • Stadium: ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam

  • Time: 11:00 AM IST and local time, Sunday, October 26, 2026

  • Live Streaming: JioHotstar, Star Sports Network channels

England vs New Zealand LIVE Score, Women’s World Cup 2025: Welcome!

Good morning, cricket fans! Welcome to the start of our live blog for the ENG-W vs NZ-W match at Visakhapatnam. This is the penultimate league match in the Women’s World Cup, with India set to face Bangladesh later today.

With their fates sealed, there’s little other than pride to play for both England and New Zealand, so stay tuned for pre-match updates and playing XIs as they are announced.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. New Zealand Vs England LIVE Cricket Score, 1st ODI: Black Caps Lose Young, Williamson Early In 224-Run Chase

  2. Ranji Trophy 2025-26 LIVE Score, Round Two, Day 2 Updates: Bengal All Out For 279 Vs Gujarat

  3. Nepal Vs USA LIVE Score, ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2: NEP Eye Win Against United States

  4. England Vs New Zealand LIVE Score, ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: White Ferns Look To End Disappointing Campaign With Win

  5. India Vs Australia, 3rd ODI: Shreyas Iyer Suffers Rib Cage Injury, Out For Minimum Three Weeks

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Vienna Open 2025: Jannik Sinner Dispatches Alex De Minaur To Reach Final

  2. Vienna Open 2025: Jannik Sinner Sets Up Alex De Minaur Clash In Semi-finals

  3. Pan Pacific Open 2025: Elena Rybakina Clinches WTA Finals Spot By Reaching Last Four

  4. Raducanu Ends 2025 Season Due To Illness, To Continue With Coach Roig

  5. Six Kings Slam: Sinner Relishing Semi-Final Clash With Djokovic After Beating Tsitsipas

Badminton News

  1. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

  2. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

  3. Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag Exit After Semifinal Loss To Hoki-Kobayashi

  4. Lakshya Sen Vs Alex Lanier Highlights, Denmark Open 2025: Indian Shuttler Suffers Heavy Quarter-Final Defeat

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Ardianto-Hidayat Highlights, Denmark Open 2025: Indian Pair Win Tight Battle To Move To Semi-Final

Trending Stories

National News

  1. A Slice of Bihar Voters Feels Unheard Under Nitish Kumar’s Rule

  2. Ladakh Home to 477 Snow Leopards, Tops National Count in India’s 2024 Survey

  3. Day In Pics: October 25, 2025

  4. Bihar Polls: Police Warn Action Over Songs Fueling Caste Divide In Campaigns

  5. Kerala Rain Alert: Orange Alert in 5 Districts; Heavy Rainfall Expected

Entertainment News

  1. Father Mother Sister Brother Review| A Film About Lost Relationships That Loses Itself

  2. Thamma Review | A Vampire Love Saga Draining Itself Dry In Pursuit Of Scale Over Substance

  3. Wake Up Dead Man Review | The New Impossible Murder With A Faithful Heart

  4. Bison Kaalamaadan Review | Defying The Usual Sports-Underdog Tale

  5. Smita Patil At 70 | Beautiful, Luminous, Graceful: Remembering Smita Through Her Songs

US News

  1. Trump Imposes Sanctions On Russian Oil Companies, Says Putin Talks 'Don't Go Anywhere'

  2. Trump Says He Expects To Reach Trade Deal With Xi Jinping

  3. Trump Again Claims He ‘Stopped Nuclear War’ Between India And Pakistan With Tariff Threat

  4. US Passport Drops Out Of Top 10 For First Time In 20 Years As Europe Leads Global Rankings

  5. Trump Claims Pakistan-Afghanistan Conflict Will Be An ‘Easy One’ To Solve

World News

  1. Trade and US-China Tension Loom Over ASEAN Meet

  2. Louvre Jewel Heist Stuns Paris, But Selling the Loot May Be Impossible

  3. Eight Killed, Ten Injured As Jeep Falls 700 Feet In Nepal’s Rukum West

  4. Left-wing Independent Catherine Connolly Set To Become Ireland’s Next President

  5. Indian Nurse Jailed And Caned In Singapore For Molesting Hospital Visitor

Latest Stories

  1. Satish Shah, Known For His Iconic Role In Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai, Passes Away At 74

  2. Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Round 2, Day 1: Ajinkya Rahane Hits Hundred; Delhi In Command Against HP

  3. 14 Candidates File Nomination For Nuapada Assembly Bypoll

  4. RJD Chief Lalu Prasad Blames Centre For Overcrowded Trains During Chhath Festival Before Bihar Polls

  5. Kurukshetra Part 2 OTT Release: Where To Watch The Final Battle Of Mahabharata - Trailer, Plot, Cast Details

  6. Maharashtra Doctor’s Suicide: Police Detain One Accused, Sub-Inspector Suspended

  7. Baahubali - The Epic Trailer: SS Rajamouli's Magnum Opus Is Back In All Its Glory

  8. Pakistan Test Captain Shan Masood Named PCB Consultant For International Cricket