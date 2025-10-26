England Vs New Zealand LIVE Score, ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: White Ferns Look To End Disappointing Campaign With Win

New Zealand's Bree Illing celebrates the wicket of Sri Lanka's Hasini Perera with teammates during the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup match between New Zealand and Sri Lanka at Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Tuesday, Oct, 14, 2025. | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena

Welcome to the live coverage of Match 27 of the ICC Women’s ODI World Cup 2025 between England Women and New Zealand Women at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam on Sunday, October 26, 2025. There is very little on the line for both teams, with England already sealing their spot in the semi-finals and New Zealand out of contention. A win will bump England to second place, although they will still face South Africa in the next stage. New Zealand, however, have seen their World Cup campaign wrecked by rain, and will look to end it on a high with a win against an in-form England side. Follow the live scores and updates from the England vs New Zealand match right here.

26 Oct 2025, 10:20:33 am IST England vs New Zealand LIVE Score, Women’s World Cup 2025: Head-To-Head Records England vs New Zealand Head-To-Head Records in ODIs: Matches played: 85

England wins: 46

New Zealand wins: 37

Ties: 1

No results: 1 England vs New Zealand Head-To-Head Records in ODI World Cups: Matches played: 18

England wins: 11

New Zealand wins: 6

Ties: 1

No results: 0

26 Oct 2025, 09:57:45 am IST England vs New Zealand LIVE Score, Women's World Cup 2025: League Standings

26 Oct 2025, 09:36:16 am IST England vs New Zealand LIVE Score, Women’s World Cup 2025: Match Details Fixture: England women vs New Zealand women

Stadium: ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam

Time: 11:00 AM IST and local time, Sunday, October 26, 2026

Live Streaming: JioHotstar, Star Sports Network channels