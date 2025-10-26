New Zealand Vs England LIVE Cricket Score, 1st ODI: NZ Rip Through ENG Top-Order, Joe Root Bowled

New Zealand national cricket team. X/BLACKCAPS

New Zealand vs England LIVE Cricket Score, 1st ODI: New Zealand and England lock horns in the first ODI at Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui, on Sunday, October 26. The series opener comes after a rain-marred T20 leg that England won 1-0, and the hosts will be keen to hit back strongly. New Zealand welcome back Mitchell Santner, Kane Williamson, and Tom Latham, though they miss Kyle Jamieson due to side stiffness. England field a strong lineup with Joe Root, Ben Duckett, and Jofra Archer returning, while Harry Brook looks to carry his fine T20 form into the ODIs. The Bay Oval pitch promises a balanced contest, with both bat and ball likely to have their say.

26 Oct 2025, 07:05:02 am IST New Zealand Vs England LIVE Cricket Score, 1st ODI: WICKET And it’s another one for New Zealands! Jacob Bethell faces Foulkes, and it’s a beauty, full, angling in, then nipping away at the last moment. Bethell thinks he’s got it covered, nudges forward, and gone. Off-stump crashes to the deck. England are in real trouble now, 5 for 4, and Foulkes is absolutely on fire.

26 Oct 2025, 06:49:49 am IST New Zealand Vs England LIVE Cricket Score, 1st ODI: WICKET And just like that, Joe Root’s stay at the crease is over! Foulkes strikes again, this time with a clever inswinger that jagged back in. Root tries to play an ambitious on-drive, but he’s caught in no-man’s land, leaning across the line, and the ball sneaks through, smashing into the stumps. England are in a full-blown crisis here, 5 for 3, and New Zealand are loving every second of it.

26 Oct 2025, 06:41:52 am IST New Zealand Vs England LIVE Cricket Score, 1st ODI: WICKET Just when England thought they might steady after losing Smith, another blow! Duckett faces Foulkes, who bowls a peach from around the wicket. The ball comes back with the angle, nips away just enough, and Duckett edges it, straight to Latham. But what a catch. Latham dives to his left and snares it clean with two hands. Both England openers are back in the pavilion, 2 for 2, and New Zealand are loving it. Jacob Bethell comes to the crease. ENG 5/2 (1.4)

26 Oct 2025, 06:38:47 am IST New Zealand Vs England LIVE Cricket Score, 1st ODI: Game On And Wicket The England openers, Jamie Smith and Duckett, are out in the middle, ready to take on New Zealand. Matt Henry starts the proceedings for New Zealand, and wow, what a start. First ball, Jamie Smith presses forward, trying to block, but a tiny gap between bat and pad lets the ball sneak through and smash into the top of middle stump. Bowled! Smith departs for a duck, New Zealand roaring, England in shock. And now Joe Root walks out to the crease, tasked with steadying the innings after such a nightmare start. The pressure is on, and the crowd is buzzing, this game is heating up already.

26 Oct 2025, 06:17:29 am IST New Zealand Vs England LIVE Cricket Score, 1st ODI: Playing XIs England (Playing XI): Jamie Smith, Ben Duckett, Joe Root, Harry Brook(c), Jacob Bethell, Jos Buttler(w), Sam Curran, Jamie Overton, Brydon Carse, Adil Rashid, Luke Wood New Zealand (Playing XI): Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Kane Williamson, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham(w), Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner(c), Zakary Foulkes, Nathan Smith, Matt Henry, Jacob Duffy

26 Oct 2025, 06:17:29 am IST New Zealand Vs England LIVE Cricket Score, 1st ODI: Toss Update New Zealand have won the toss and have opted to bowl first against England.