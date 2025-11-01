Nepal Vs USA Live Score, ICC Cricket World Cup League Two: Toss Coming Up In Dubai

Nepal Vs USA Live Score, ICC Cricket World Cup League Two: NEP lost to the United Arab Emirates in their last outing. Photo: X/CricketNep

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the 89th match of ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League Two 2023-27, to be played between United States of America and Nepal at the ICC Academy in Dubai on Saturday (November 1, 2025). Rohit Paudel's men are entering this game on the back of consecutive defeats to the United States and hosts United Arab Emirates. Monank Patel's USA, on the other hand, are on a four-match winning streak. Follow the live cricket score and updates from the NEP vs USA clash.

LIVE UPDATES

1 Nov 2025, 10:22:39 am IST Nepal Vs USA Live Score, ICC Cricket World Cup League Two: Squads Nepal: Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh (wk), Bhim Sharki, Rohit Paudel (c), Aarif Sheikh, Dipendra Singh Airee, Gulsan Jha, Sompal Kami, Karan KC, Sandeep Lamichhane, Lalit Rajbanshi, Anil Sah, Nandan Yadav, Kushal Malla, Shahab Alam United States of America Squad: Smit Patel (wk), Andries Gous, Monank Patel (c), Saiteja Mukkamalla, Shayan Jahangir, Milind Kumar, Shubham Ranjane, Harmeet Singh, Jasdeep Singh, Saurabh Netravalkar, Rushil Ugarkar, Nosthush Kenjige, Sanjay Krishnamurthi, Yasir Mohammad, Juanoy Drysdale