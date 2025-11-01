Nepal Vs USA Live Score, ICC Cricket World Cup League Two: Toss Coming Up In Dubai

Nepal Vs United States Live Updates, ICC Cricket World Cup League Two: Nepal suffered a 106-run thrashing to the United States in the two teams' last meeting. Track the latest score and info from the NEP vs USA match

Updated on:
Nepal Vs USA Live Score, ICC Cricket World Cup League Two
Nepal Vs USA Live Score, ICC Cricket World Cup League Two: NEP lost to the United Arab Emirates in their last outing. Photo: X/CricketNep
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the 89th match of ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League Two 2023-27, to be played between United States of America and Nepal at the ICC Academy in Dubai on Saturday (November 1, 2025). Rohit Paudel's men are entering this game on the back of consecutive defeats to the United States and hosts United Arab Emirates. Monank Patel's USA, on the other hand, are on a four-match winning streak. Follow the live cricket score and updates from the NEP vs USA clash.
Nepal Vs USA Live Score, ICC Cricket World Cup League Two: Squads

Nepal: Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh (wk), Bhim Sharki, Rohit Paudel (c), Aarif Sheikh, Dipendra Singh Airee, Gulsan Jha, Sompal Kami, Karan KC, Sandeep Lamichhane, Lalit Rajbanshi, Anil Sah, Nandan Yadav, Kushal Malla, Shahab Alam

United States of America Squad: Smit Patel (wk), Andries Gous, Monank Patel (c), Saiteja Mukkamalla, Shayan Jahangir, Milind Kumar, Shubham Ranjane, Harmeet Singh, Jasdeep Singh, Saurabh Netravalkar, Rushil Ugarkar, Nosthush Kenjige, Sanjay Krishnamurthi, Yasir Mohammad, Juanoy Drysdale

Nepal Vs USA Live Score, ICC Cricket World Cup League Two: Hello There!

Greetings and welcome to everyone joining us for some weekend cricket action. The qualifying tournament for the 2027 ODI World Cup continues, with Nepal locking horns with USA again. Stay with us for the build-up and live updates.

