Nepal Vs USA Live Score, ICC Cricket World Cup League Two: Toss Coming Up In Dubai

Nepal: Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh (wk), Bhim Sharki, Rohit Paudel (c), Aarif Sheikh, Dipendra Singh Airee, Gulsan Jha, Sompal Kami, Karan KC, Sandeep Lamichhane, Lalit Rajbanshi, Anil Sah, Nandan Yadav, Kushal Malla, Shahab Alam
United States of America Squad: Smit Patel (wk), Andries Gous, Monank Patel (c), Saiteja Mukkamalla, Shayan Jahangir, Milind Kumar, Shubham Ranjane, Harmeet Singh, Jasdeep Singh, Saurabh Netravalkar, Rushil Ugarkar, Nosthush Kenjige, Sanjay Krishnamurthi, Yasir Mohammad, Juanoy Drysdale
Greetings and welcome to everyone joining us for some weekend cricket action. The qualifying tournament for the 2027 ODI World Cup continues, with Nepal locking horns with USA again. Stay with us for the build-up and live updates.