Cricket

Nepal Premier League Live Streaming: Teams, Schedule, Format, Squads, Where To Watch - All You Need To Know

Here is everything you need to know about the inaugural season of Nepal Premier League 2024

Nepal Premier League
Nepal Premier League. Photo: X/Nepal Premier League
The first season of the Nepal Premier League will begin by the end of November replacing the Everest Premier League. (More Cricket News)

Everest Premier League used to be the biggest franchise T20 tournament in Nepal before but from this year Nepal Premier League is set to take its place. The backing of the Cricket Association of Nepal gives it even more chance of becoming a successful franchise league in the mountain country.

Just like Everest Premier League, the Nepal Premier League is also expected to draw massive crowds with the biggest name of Nepalese cricket set to participate. The squads have been confirmed and there are some of the most established players in the associate circuit who will show their skills in the tournament.

Here is everything you need to know about the inaugural Nepal Premier League.

Nepal Premier League 2024 teams

Eight teams will participate in the inaugural season of the Nepal Premier League. They are:

  • Biratnagar Kings

  • Sudurpaschim Royals

  • Janakpur Bolts

  • Kathmandu Gurkhas

  • Chitwan Rhinos

  • Lumbini Lions

  • Pokhara Avengers

  • Karnali Yaks

Nepal Premier League 2024 schedule

The Nepal Premier League begins November 30 and the final of the tournament is scheduled on December 21.

Nepal Premier League format

The tournament will follow a round-robin format where every team will they the remaining seven teams once in the league stage. The top four teams in the league stage will advance to the play-offs.

The top two teams will play the first qualifier with the winner getting direct entry to the final. The second qualifier will see the loser of the first qualifier will play the winner of the eliminator where the third and fourth-ranked teams of the league stage will face each other. The winner of the second qualifier will face off the winner of the first qualifier in the final.

Nepal Premier League 2024 squads

Biratnagar Kings: Sandeep Lamichhane (marquee Player), Lokesh Bam, Pratish GC, Bashir Ahmad, Rajesh Pulami Magar, Jitendra Kumar Mukhiya, Anil Kharel, Dipak Bohara, Subhash Bhandari, Naren Bhatta, Mrinal Gurung, Aqib Ilyas, Nicholas Kirton, Martin Guptill

Chitwan Rhinos: Kushal Malla (marquee Player), Rijan Dhakal, Kamal Singh Airee, Sharad Vesawkar, Bipin Rawal, Santosh Karki, Dipesh Shrestha, Amar Singh Rautela, Deepak Bohara, Ranjeet Kumar, Gautam KC, Marchant de Lange, Luc Benkenstein, Hasan Eisakhil

Janakpur Bolts: Aasif Sheikh (marquee Player), Lalit Rajbanshi, Anil Kumar Sah, Rupesh K Singh, Kishor Mahato, Aakash Tripathi, Shubh Kansakar, Sher Malla, Hemant Dhami, Arniko Prasad Yadav, Tul Bahadur Thapa, Jimmy Neesham, Joshua Tromp, Mohammad Mohsin

Karnali Yaks: Sompal Kami (marquee Player), Gulshan Kumar Jha, Nandan Yadav, Mausam Dhakal, Arjun Gharti, Dev Khanal, Rit Gautam, Bhuban Karki, Dipendra Rawat, Dipak Dumre, Unish Bikram Singh Thakuri, Hussain Talat, Babar Hayat

Kathmandu Gurkhas: Karan KC (marquee Player), Shahab Alam, Bhim Sharki, Rashid Khan, Shankar Rana, Dipesh Prasad Kandel, Sumit Maharjan, Krishna Karki, Bibek KC, Pratik Shrestha, Raju Rizal, Gerhard Erasmus, Michael Levitt

Lumbini Lions: Rohit Kumar Paudel (marquee Player), Surya Tamang, Bibek Yadav, Sundeep Jora, Aashutosh Ghiraiya, Tilak Raj Bhandari, Durgesh Gupta, Arjun Saud, Dinesh Adhikari, Abhishesh Gautam, Bikash Aagri, Tom Moores, Ben Cutting, Mohammad Saifuddin

Pokhara Avengers: Kushal Bhurtel (marquee Player), Sagar Dhakal, Akash Chand, Kiran Kumar Thagunna, Narayan Joshi, Bipin Khatri, Dilip Nath, Trit Raj Das, Sunam Gautam, Dinesh Kharel, Amrit Gurung, Andries Gous(wk), Anderson Phillip, Bas de Leede

Sudurpaschim Royals: Dipendra Singh Airee (marquee Player), Md Aarif Sheikh, Abinash Bohara, Binod Bhandari, Ishan Pandey, Arjun Kumal, Khadak Bahadur Bohara, Naresh Budhayer, Bhoj Raj Bhatta, Amit Shrestha, Naren Saud, Brandon McMullen, Saif Zaib, Scott Kuggeleijn

Nepal Premier League where to watch

The streaming and broadcast details of the Nepal Premier League are not yet finalised. We will update this place as soon as the information lands.

