Assembly Elections 2026: Assam CM Targets Opposition Candidate Kunki Chowdhury's Mother Over Alleged Social Media Posts

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of his campaign at Khowang, from where Gogoi is contesting, CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said, "Kunki Chowdhury's mother is Sujata Gurung Chowdhury. She is a woman from Sikkim. We do not have a problem with that." "But she has shared many photos of eating beef on Instagram... She is challenging the Sanatani people," the CM said, showing one such purported photo of the senior Chowdhury on his mobile phone.