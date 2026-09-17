Eyes On LA 2028: India Surfing Coach Samai Reboul Charts Long-Term Vision Ahead Of Asian Games 2026

The results came quickly. He coached the national team at the Asian Surfing Championships in the Maldives and helped it win a historic bronze medal, a result that gave Indian surfing belief ahead of the Asian Games. “When a sport enters an event like the Asian Games, it gets a completely different level of recognition. For the athletes, it means they can represent a developing surfing nation on one of the biggest sporting stages in Asia. For young people watching in India, it also showcases surfing as a serious sporting pathway. As a coach, it is also a great responsibility. We have been working towards this for some time, and now the athletes have the opportunity to show what Indian surfing can do,” Samai told SAI Media.