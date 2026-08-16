Indian Railways Fails Basic Amenities Test, CAG Flags Contamination, Presence Of E. Coli

Failure of Basic Amenities

Indian Railways grades its primary stations from NSG-1 to NSG-6 based on commercial importance and footfall. NSG-1 terminals are mega-hubs that manage more than 2 crore passengers and produce annual passenger revenues exceeding Rs 500 crore. This grading system directly dictates the scale and budget of facilities, such as waiting halls, lifts, escalators and catering services, provided at each station.