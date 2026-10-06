Shakira Dua Lipa surprise duet becomes a Madrid residency highlight.
Dua Lipa joins Shakira for an acoustic “Antología” performance.
Amazon Music livestream sets a record for a female artist.
Shakira and Dua Lipa turned a Madrid concert into an unexpected pop moment when they performed together during Shakira’s ongoing residency. The Colombian superstar, 49, brought Lipa, 31, on stage for an acoustic version of “Antología”, one of the standout tracks from her 1995 album Pies Descalzos.
Dua Lipa joins Shakira for Antología
The surprise appearance came during Shakira's 12-show residency at the temporary Shakira Stadium in Madrid, which forms part of her Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour. Lipa joined the singer for a stripped-back performance of “Antología”, giving the Spanish-language ballad a new dimension.
Reflecting on the collaboration, Dua Lipa said she felt that she, Shakira and the audience had become “one”. The experience was described by the British singer as a “beautiful memory”, while her gratitude for being invited to perform was also expressed on Instagram.
Shakira later thanked Lipa for travelling to Madrid specifically for the performance. The singer described her guest as a “goddess” and praised her talent and beauty in a post-show message.
Shakira Madrid concert breaks Amazon Music record
The collaboration was not the only major moment from the Madrid concert. Amazon Music’s broadcast of the show became the platform's most-viewed livestream performance by a female artist, adding another milestone to Shakira's current tour. The record further underlined the scale of interest surrounding the singer’s return to the stage with her latest world tour.
The Madrid residency is scheduled to continue until October 12, with the singer performing 12 shows at the temporary venue. Her Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour will then move towards its final International dates, with concerts planned in Kyrgyzstan on October 18 and Egypt on November 28. The run has taken Shakira across multiple countries as she continues to support her latest album with live performances.
Shakira's latest album, Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran, was released in March 2024 and later won the Grammy for Best Latin Pop Album. It also produced two Billboard Hot 100 top-10 hits: “Shakira: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53" with Bizarrap and "TQG" with Karol G. The album marked another major chapter in Shakira’s career, combining new material with songs shaped by the personal experiences reflected throughout the project.