The Exorcist: Martyrs Teaser: Scarlett Johansson Battles Evil in Mike Flanagan’s Horror Reboot

Mike Flanagan Teases The Exorcist: Martyrs

“I think the first job is to tell people they’re not seeing a retread of The Exorcist,” Flanagan said. “They’re not seeing any attempt to reboot or remake or to step into the Friedkin film. They’re actually seeing a story within the Exorcist universe that has not been told before, that is unique within the franchise and taking it in a very different direction than it’s gone in the past. That’s what I’m hoping. We’re doing something very, very different than what people might’ve expected.”