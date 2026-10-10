The Exorcist: Martyrs Trailer Unveils a Bold Franchise Reimagining Starring Scarlett Johansson

The Exorcist: Martyrs has dropped a trailer.
Scarlett Johansson leads Mark Flanagan's ambitious horror reboot.
The film arrives next year.
Scarlett Johansson is set to lead the much-anticipated The Exorcist: Martyrs, a new horror movie whose first trailer was presented by director Mike Flanagan alongside actor Chiwetel Ejiofor at New York Comic Con. Slated to arrive in cinemas on March 12, the film centres on Johansson’s character, a homicide detective investigating a string of brutal killings who gradually begins to believe that something beyond the natural world could be responsible for the crimes.
Mike Flanagan On The Exorcist Reboot
Flanagan, who has written, helmed and produced the project, called it the scariest film of his career and promised the makers wanted to steer the franchise in a different direction. Flanagan has delivered several limited series hits for Netflix (Midnight Mass, The Fall of the House of Usher).
“This movie is unlike any other ‘Exorcist’ movie that’s ever been made, which was something that we were really determined to do from the very beginning, to take this franchise in a completely different direction,” Flanagan said during the panel. “And one of the things that we all kind of agreed on going in was that it had to be scary. It had to just be goddamn scary, like to your bones scary.”
Trevor Macy, who produced the three earlier films, is back as a producer through Intrepid Pictures. Alexandra Magistro serves as an executive producer for Red Room Pictures, while Topher Merrill and John Baden executive produce for Morgan Creek Entertainment. Macy, Karl Frankenfield, David Robinson and Roy Lee are producers, while Jason Blum serves as producer and Ryan Turek as executive producer for Blumhouse-Atomic Monster. This is Flanagan’s fourth collaboration with production company Blumhouse, after Oculus (2013), Hush (2016) and Ouija: Origin of Evil (2016).
The original classic remains William Friedkin’s The Exorcist, released in 1973, which spun around a mother, played by Ellen Burstyn, who seeks the assistance of Catholic priests after her 12-year-old daughter, portrayed by Linda Blair, falls under demonic possession. The landmark horror film collected USD 441 million at the global box office and earned 10 Oscar nominations.
Martyrs is out in theaters on March 12, 2027.