Rape-Accused Wicketkeeper-Batter Abhishek Porel Named In Bengal's Ranji Trophy Squad

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Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Abhishek Kumar Upadhyay
Updated on:
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Bengal have picked their squad for the Ranji Trophy season opener against Delhi. Abhishek Porel has also been named in the squad. He was arrested in August in connection with a rape case. Abhimanyu Easwaran will lead the side.

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Abishek Porel was taken into police custody following serious criminal allegations. Photo: IPL/X
Summary of this article

  • Bengal have picked their squad for the Ranji Trophy season opener against Delhi.

  • Abhishek Porel has also been named in the squad. He was arrested in August in connection with a rape case.

  • Abhimanyu Easwaran will lead the Bengal side.

Rape-accused wicketkeeper-batter Abhishek Porel was on Wednesday included in Bengal’s Ranji Trophy squad for their season opener against Delhi at Kalyani.

Porel was also arrested in August but soon got bail in a rape case and has been included in the squad led by Abhimanyu Easwaran to face Delhi, in their Elite Group C match to be played at Kalyani's Bengal Cricket Academy Ground.

The season-opener for Bengal was moved to Kalyani from Kolkata’s iconic Eden Gardens, which will host Prime Minister Narendra Modi to kick off the Durga Puja festivities starting with Mahalaya on October 10.

The squad features senior India pacer Mohammed Shami, Mukesh Kumar, and Akash Deep, who is on a comeback trail and will be keen to prove his fitness and form ahead of the New Zealand tour.

Bengal and Delhi are in Group C along with Gujarat, Jharkhand, Kerala, Maharashtra, Odisha, and Services.

Last season, Bengal topped their group and reached the semi-finals, where they lost to the eventual champions, Jammu and Kashmir.

Related Content
Sunrisers Hyderabad's captain Pat Cummins shakes hands with Delhi Capitals' Tristan Stubbs and Abishek Porel at the end of their Indian Premier League cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad at ACA–VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam, India, Sunday, March 30, 2025. - (AP Photo/Surjeet Yadav)
Abishek Porel was taken into police custody following serious criminal allegations. - IPL/X
Delhi Capitals cricketer Abishek Porel arrested for accusations of rape and sexual assault. - IPL/X
Delhi Capitals' Abishek Porel hits a boundary during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Delhi. - | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup

Squad: Abhimanyu Easwaran (c), Sudip Kumar Gharami (vc), Sudip Chatterjee, Abhishek Porel (wk), Ankur Paul, Sumanta Gupta, Ankit Shukla, Subham Chatterjee, Mohammed Shami, Akash Deep, Mukesh Kumar, Suraj Sindhu Jaiswal, Pradipta Pramanik, Aamir Gani, Md. Kaif, Soummyadip Mandal.

Stand-bys: Karan Lal, Akhilesh Yadav, Geet Puri, Abhishek KR. Raman, Subham Sarkar, Sumit Mohanta, Aditya Purohit.

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