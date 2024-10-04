Who Is Abhimanyu Easwaran? The Indian Domestic Run-Machine Knocking On The Doors For Australian Tour

In-form opener Abhimanyu Easwaran sent a timely reminder to the national selectors with his third consecutive hundred as Rest of India fought back in reply of Mumbai's mammoth first-innings score of 537 in the Irani Cup on Thursday. (More Cricket News)
Easwaran registered an unbeaten 151 off 212 balls, and laced his innings with 12 fours and a six on the third day of the match at the Ekana Cricket Stadium. Thanks to Easwaran's second Irani Cup hundred, RoI reached 289 for four in their first innings and reduced the deficit to 248 runs by stumps.
Who Is Abhimanyu Easwaran?
Abhimanyu Easwaran made is First-Class bow for Bengal against Uttar Pradesh in 2013. In his maiden match, Easwaran managed to score mere 10 runs in the first innings that followed up with a sturdy 27 in the second.
In the coming years, Easwaran made a name for himself in the domestic cricket as transformed himself into a top-order batter for the state, as he racked up runs for Bengal.
Easwaran enjoyed his breakthrough season in 2018-19 when he amassed over 800 runs in the Ranji Trophy at an average of 95 plus.
He was part of standby list during India's tour of Australia for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in 2020-21 and also featured in the squad for the Test series against England in 2021 and 2022. However, the senior Bengal pro is yet to make his India debut.
In the Duleep Trophy, the 29-year-old finished as the second-most run-getter with 309 runs from three games at an average of 77.25, that included two centuries.
Abhimanyu Easwaran's Recent Performances
108* (134)
19 (22)
116 (170)
157* (286)
4 (23)
13 (42)
200* (291)
Easwaran has played 98 First-Class matches and has amassed 7466 runs at an average of 48.80 that includes 26 tons.
The Australian tour is not too far away but at the rate at which Easwaran is going, the right-handed batter is surely staking his claim to grab a chance to make it to the squad touring Down Under.
(with PTI inputs)