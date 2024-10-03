Irani Cup 2024-25: Shardul Thakur Hospitalised After Playing Defiant Innings For Mumbai - Report

India and Mumbai cricket team all-rounder Shardul Thakur displayed great courage and grit when he helped Mumbai cross the 500-run barrier in the ongoing Irani Cup against the Rest of India in Lucknow. (More Cricket News)
The 32-year-old notched a 73-run partnership for the ninth wicket with Sarfaraz Khan with the latter conjuring up his double-hundred in Irani Cup.
Reportedly Shardul was taken to a local hospital following wicket in the Irani Cup fixture. He was running a high fever of 102 degrees when the all-rounder was batting at the crease but still managed to amass 36 important runs for the team.
As per a report in The Indian Express, Shardul had fever on Day 1 of the match but wanted to continue playing and do everything possible for the team.
“He was not feeling well for the entire day and was running on high fever, which was the main reason he came out to bat late. He was feeling weak and he slept in the dressing room after taking medicine. But he wanted to bat despite feeling low. We have got his blood test done for malaria and dengue. We are waiting for the results. Till then, he will spend the night in hospital,” a source told The Indian Express.
The Irani Cup fixture is the first game for Shardul after he underwent foot surgery in London in June this year. The all-rounder had suffered an injury during a Ranji Trophy match season but kept playing despite the pain as Mumbai lifted their 42nd Ranji title by beating Vidarbha in the final.
Shardul's main target would be the Australia series as the 32-year-old looks to make a comeback to the senior side. India will play five-Tests Down Under starting from November 22 in Perth.
Interestingly, Shardul was part of the team that defeated Australia on their own turf during the famous 2021 Border-Gavaskar Trophy.