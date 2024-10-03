Cricket

Irani Cup 2024-25: Shardul Thakur Hospitalised After Playing Defiant Innings For Mumbai - Report

As per a report in The Indian Express, Shardul had fever on Day 1 of the match but wanted to continue playing and do everything possible for the team

Shardul-Thakur-Mumbai-Cricket-X-Photo
Mumbai cricketer Shardul Thakur in action Photo: X
info_icon

India and Mumbai cricket team all-rounder Shardul Thakur displayed great courage and grit when he helped Mumbai cross the 500-run barrier in the ongoing Irani Cup against the Rest of India in Lucknow. (More Cricket News)

The 32-year-old notched a 73-run partnership for the ninth wicket with Sarfaraz Khan with the latter conjuring up his double-hundred in Irani Cup.

Reportedly Shardul was taken to a local hospital following wicket in the Irani Cup fixture. He was running a high fever of 102 degrees when the all-rounder was batting at the crease but still managed to amass 36 important runs for the team.

As per a report in The Indian Express, Shardul had fever on Day 1 of the match but wanted to continue playing and do everything possible for the team.

All-rounder Shardul Thakur. - (File Photo)
India All-Rounder Shardul Thakur Undergoes Successful Foot Surgery In London

BY PTI

“He was not feeling well for the entire day and was running on high fever, which was the main reason he came out to bat late. He was feeling weak and he slept in the dressing room after taking medicine. But he wanted to bat despite feeling low. We have got his blood test done for malaria and dengue. We are waiting for the results. Till then, he will spend the night in hospital,” a source told The Indian Express.

The Irani Cup fixture is the first game for Shardul after he underwent foot surgery in London in June this year. The all-rounder had suffered an injury during a Ranji Trophy match season but kept playing despite the pain as Mumbai lifted their 42nd Ranji title by beating Vidarbha in the final.

Shardul's main target would be the Australia series as the 32-year-old looks to make a comeback to the senior side. India will play five-Tests Down Under starting from November 22 in Perth.

Interestingly, Shardul was part of the team that defeated Australia on their own turf during the famous 2021 Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Irani Cup: How Does Sarfaraz Fare In FC Averages After Scoring Double Hundred For MUM
  2. Women's T20 WC: Google Doodle Honours Cricketers As Mega Event Kicks-Off In UAE
  3. Praveen Jayawickrama Handed One-Year Ban For Breaching ICC Anti-Corruption Code
  4. Mohammed Shami Hits Out On Reports Claiming Pacer Is Out Of BGT, Calls It 'Fake News'
  5. South Africa Vs West Indies Live Streaming, Women's T20 World Cup 2024: When, Where To Watch Match 3
Football News
  1. FIFA World Cup Qualifiers: Messi Set To Rejoin Argentina For Matches Against Venezuela And Bolivia
  2. Columbus Crew 2-3 Inter Miami: Lionel Messi Lands His 46th Career Title
  3. Soccer Legend Diego Maradona’s Remains To Be Moved To Public Mausoleum In Buenos Aires
  4. Girona 2-3 Feyenoord: David Lopez Urges Spanish Side To Fight On After Winless Champions League Start
  5. Lille 1-0 Real Madrid: Les Dogues' Manager Bruno Genesio Revels As French Side Stun Current Holders
Tennis News
  1. China Open: Alcaraz Lauds 'Beast' Sinner After Winning Beijing Classic
  2. China Open: Carlos Alcaraz Topples Jannik Sinner In Beijing Epic
  3. Shanghai Masters: Sumit Nagal Faces First-Round Exit After Defeat To China's Wu Yibing
  4. Sumit Nagal Vs Wu Yibing, Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Shanghai Masters 2024 Match
  5. Shanghai Masters 2024 Live Streaming: Schedule, Draw, Indians In Action And Where To Watch
Hockey News
  1. Harmanpreet And Team Ready To Face World Champions Germany, Eye Revival Of Hockey Spirit In Delhi
  2. India To Host Germany For Two-Match Hockey Series In October - Check Details
  3. FIH Awards: India's Harmanpreet Singh Nominated For Player Of The Year After Olympic Bronze Heroics
  4. India's Rise, Pakistan's Fall: A Study In Contrast Of Two Yesteryear Hockey Giants
  5. Harmanpreet Singh Credits Team Spirit For India’s Historic Fifth Asian Champions Trophy Win

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Mumbai Businessman Jumps To Death From Atal Setu Sea Bridge; 2nd Such Incident In 3 Days
  2. Haryana polls: Setback To AAP As Its Nilokheri Candidate Joins Congress
  3. Sonam Wangchuk Released From Detention; Meeting With PM, President Likely Soon | Details Inside
  4. Amid Medics' Stir For Safety, Doctor In Delhi Shot Dead By Teens At Hospital
  5. RG Kar Row: Junior Medics Hold Mega Rally On 'Mahalaya', Man Arrested For Threatening Doctor | Top Points
Entertainment News
  1. Not Today Review: A Single Conversation Can Save a Life
  2. What Does the Iconic Photo of Bhagat Singh Actually Mean?
  3. Malayalam Actor Siddique Gets Interim Protection From Arrest In Rape Case From SC
  4. Mithun Chakraborty To Receive Dadasaheb Phalke Award I Here's The List Of All The Celebs Honoured With The Prestigious Award So Far
  5. Can Lalit Vachani’s New Documentary Change People’s Minds About Umar Khalid?
US News
  1. US Elections 2024: Tim Walz, JD Vance To Go Head-To-Head In VP Debate | Key Issues To Watch Out For
  2. Death Toll Nears 100 After Hurricane Helene Devastates Southeastern US, Aid Efforts On
  3. First Flight Airport Closed Following Deadly Plane Crash At Wright Brothers National Memorial
  4. Mic’s On, No Audience: Breaking Down Rules For Vance-Walz CBS Debate
  5. Manufacturing Renaissance & Taxing The Rich: Donald Trump, Kamala Harris Talk Economy Ahead Of US Elections 2024
World News
  1. 'Mahatma Gandhi Believed Non-Violence Was Greatest Force Available To Humanity': UN chief
  2. Middle-East Tensions: 8 Israeli Soldiers Killed In Lebanon; Central Beirut Hit Second Time In A Week | Key Points
  3. Explained | Middle East Conflict's Links To Jerusalem, Iran's Support For Gaza, Its Allies Hezbollah, Houthis
  4. Sean 'Diddy' Combs Faces Over 120 Sexual Assault Lawsuits And Trafficking Charges: A Timeline of Allegations
  5. NASA Confirms Two Massive Asteroids To Pass By: Could They Hit Earth? | Here's What We Know
Latest Stories
  1. Mohammed Shami Hits Out On Reports Claiming Pacer Is Out Of BGT, Calls It 'Fake News'
  2. RG Kar Row: Junior Medics Hold Mega Rally On 'Mahalaya', Man Arrested For Threatening Doctor | Top Points
  3. Women's T20 WC: Google Doodle Honours Cricketers As Mega Event Kicks-Off In UAE
  4. Amid Medics' Stir For Safety, Doctor In Delhi Shot Dead By Teens At Hospital
  5. Daily Horoscope For Today, October 3, 2024: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  6. Sean 'Diddy' Combs Faces Over 120 Sexual Assault Lawsuits And Trafficking Charges: A Timeline of Allegations
  7. Navratri 2024: How Is The Festival Celebrated In Different Indian States?
  8. Middle-East Tensions: 8 Israeli Soldiers Killed In Lebanon; Central Beirut Hit Second Time In A Week | Key Points