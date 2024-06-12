Cricket

India All-Rounder Shardul Thakur Undergoes Successful Foot Surgery In London

Team India all-rounder Shardul Thakur has undergone a successful foot surgery here on Wednesday and is expected to be out of competitive cricket for minimum three months

(File Photo)
All-rounder Shardul Thakur. (File Photo)
info_icon

London, Jun 12: Team India all-rounder Shardul Thakur has undergone a successful foot surgery here on Wednesday and is expected to be out of competitive cricket for minimum three months. (More Cricket News)

The 32-year-old shared a post-surgery photo on his instagram page captioned: "Operated successfully".

It happens to be his second foot surgery after he had undergone the same five years back in 2019.

The injury recurred during the South Africa tour earlier this year. Although he managed to make a bold return in the Ranji Trophy last season, helping Mumbai win its 42nd title, he had requested the BCCI for longer breaks between matches to ensure adequate recovery and preparation time for the players.

In the Indian Premier League this season, playing for Chennai Super Kings, he managed only five wickets in nine outings at an economy of 9.75.

Since Thakur is a Grade C annual contract holder of the BCCI, the expenses for his treatment were paid by the board.

As far as his comeback is concerned, while there is no official word, sources in the know of things feels that it will take around three months to get back to training.

Therefore, chances are he could be back before or right on time for the upcoming domestic season.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Kerala CM Writes To EAM Jaishankar, Seeks Centre's Intervention In Kuwait Fire Incident
  2. J-K Police Issues Advisory, Urges Residents To Remain Vigilant About Suspicious Activities
  3. Breaking News, June 12, LIVE: BJP To Name Arunachal CM Today; Rain Forecast For Pune, Thane
  4. Pema Khandu To Take Oath As Arunachal Pradesh CM For Another Term
  5. Outlook News Wrap June 12: Andhra, Odisha CMs Take Oath, Kuwait Building Fire, Terror Attack In JK And More
Entertainment News
  1. Neha Joshi's Father Has Been Her 'Greatest Strength During Moments Of Doubt'
  2. Martin Garrix Shares Picture With Arijit Singh, Hints At Potential Collaboration
  3. To Become 'Commander Karan Saxena', Gurmeet Choudhary Shunned Processed Foods
  4. Rani Chatterjee Reveals Her Biggest Inspiration And Why She Has A High-Protein Diet
  5. Dhanush's ‘Captain Miller’ And Bhumi Pednekar's 'Bhakshak' Nominated For Best Foreign Language Film At UK National Film Awards
Sports News
  1. Scotland At Euro 2024: Stranger Things Have Happened Says SCO's Lewis Morgan Ahead Of Germany Tie
  2. India Vs United States Live Score, ICC T20 World Cup: Giant-Killers USA Meet In-Form IND In New York
  3. Bangladesh Vs Netherlands Prediction, T20 World Cup Match 27: Who Will Win, Weather Report, Pitch - All You Need To Know
  4. Euro 2024 Tournament Preview: Can England Bring Football Home, Or Will France Reign Supreme?
  5. US Open Golf: Scottie Scheffler To Battle Xander Schauffele At Pinehurst?
World News
  1. Kuwait: Several Indians Among 41 Dead In Fire At Building, Embassy Launches Helpline Number
  2. Pause, Listen, Respond: How To Spot Stress Before It Takes Over
  3. Kansas City Couple Shocked To Find Their Million-Dollar Home Listed For $10,200 On Zillow
  4. J&K BJP Chief Slams Farooq Abdullah For Advocating Dialogue With Pakistan
  5. Russia Fires More Missiles And Drones At Ukraine Ahead Of Diplomatic Efforts To Stop The War
Latest Stories
  1. Breaking News, June 12, LIVE: BJP To Name Arunachal CM Today; Rain Forecast For Pune, Thane
  2. US Navy Deploys Warships After Russian Fleet Nears Florida Coast En-Route To Cuba
  3. Election 2024: Voter Is The Victor
  4. Chandrababu Naidu Sworn-In As Andhra Pradesh CM; Mohan Majhi Takes Oath As First BJP CM Of Odisha
  5. India Vs USA, New York Weather Forecast: Will Rain Spoil ICC T20 World Cup, IND Vs USA Match?
  6. Australia Vs Namibia, T20 World Cup Highlights: Ruthless AUS Demolish NAM, Secure Super 8 Berth
  7. Thailand Extends Visa-Free Entry For India, Taiwan And More | Details
  8. Weather Updates, June 12: Heatwave Boils Delhi, Parts Of North India; Rains In Mumbai, Karnataka