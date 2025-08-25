Rajinikanth's Team Takes A U-Turn After Calling Meet And Greet Thalaivar Malaysia Contest 'Fake'; Calls It 'Valid'

Earlier, Rajinikanth's publicist stated that the “Meet & Greet Thalaivar” contest in Malaysia had been announced without any prior permission from the actor.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Updated on:
Rajinikanth
Rajinikanth's team calls 'meet and greet Thalaivar' Malaysia contest valid Photo: IMDB
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Rajinikanth's team backtracked after calling the 'meet and greet Thalaivar' Malaysia event 'fake'

  • The event organisers threatened legal action against those "responsible for spreading such misleading and damaging statements"

  • The team issued another statement and clarified that it was all ‘miscommunication’

A few days back, Kuala Lumpur-based production and distribution company Malik Streams announced that there will be a 'meet and greet Thalaivar' event in Malaysia, offering fans a chance to meet Rajinikanth for his film Coolie. Rajinikanth's team dismissed the contest as ‘fake’ and called it a 'completely unauthorised' activity. The team also cautioned fans from participating in the contest. In response to the statement, the organisers threatened legal action against those "responsible for spreading such misleading and damaging statements", following which the superstar's team took a U-turn and called the contest 'valid'.

Rajinikanth's publicist Riaz Ahmed, on Saturday night, quoted the statement he had put out earlier, and wrote a clarification statement which read: "Due to an earlier miscommunication, there was some confusion regarding the Coolie Meet & Greet Thalaivar contest by Malik Streams. We now confirm that the contest is valid, organised with the required details, and open for participation. We thank all fans for their understanding and unwavering support."

Rajinikanth in Coolie - IMDB
Coolie Review | Rajinikanth Delivers Yet Another Blockbuster As Cinema Exits The Hall

BY Lalita Iyer

After Rajinikanth's team called the contest 'fake', Malik Streams, sharing their side of the story, issued a statement that read: “At Malik Streams, we take this matter very seriously. This is not our first time organising contests or events, and our track record speaks for itself. Any attempt to mislead the public with false information regarding our marketing procedures, or to unnecessarily tarnish reputations, will not be taken lightly. Accordingly, legal action will be issued against those responsible for spreading such misleading and damaging statements.”

Rajinikanth's 'meet and greet' event in Malaysia fake - Instagram/Malik Streams Corporation
Rajinikanth's Team Calls 'Meet And Greet Thalaivar' Event 'Unauthorised And Fake'; Warns Fans Against Participation

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Coolie, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, released in theatres on August 14. It has reportedly crossed the Rs 460 mark at the global box office. The action drama also starred Nagarjuna, Soubin Shahir, Sathyaraj and Shruti Haasan in pivotal roles. Aamir Khan had a special cameo appearance.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Women's ODI World Cup: Fatima Sana To Lead Pakistan Women’s Squad

  2. Sanju Samson Smashes 42-Ball Century In Kerala Cricket League Amid Asia Cup Selection Dilemma – Watch

  3. J&K Cricketer Dies In Tragic Road Accident

  4. Sourav Ganguly Named Head Coach Of Pretoria Capitals For SA20 2026

  5. Cheteshwar Pujara Retires: Five Best Knocks Of The Modern Wall

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. US Open 2025: Flushing Meadows Is My 'Happy Place', Says Raducanu

  2. US Open 2025: Emma Raducanu Secures First Win At Flushing Meadows Since 2021 Title

  3. US Open 2025 Wrap: Taylor Fritz, Ben Shelton Secure Second Round Progression

  4. US Open 2025: Reigning Champion Aryna Sabalenka Starts Title Defence In Style

  5. Daniil Medvedev Vs Benjamin Bonzi Live Streaming, US Open: When, Where To Watch First-Round Match

Badminton News

  1. India At BWF World Championships Preview: Players In Fray, Fixtures, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  2. Badminton World Championships: Indian Shuttlers Handed Challenging Draws In Paris

  3. BWF World Junior Team C'ships: India Handed Easy Draw; To Face Nepal, Hong Kong, Ghana In Group H

  4. BWF Macau Open 2025: Lakshya Sen, Tharun Mannepalli Bow Out In Semi-Finals

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Highlights, BWF Macau Open 2025 Semi-final: Indian Shuttler Bows Out In Final Four

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Better Late Than Never: How India's Older Women Are Opting For Divorce And What It Means

  2. Over 33,000 Voters Added 3,411 Deleted From Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis’s Constituency During State Elections: RTI

  3. Bihar Assembly Elections: NDA Nears Consensus On Seat-Sharing Formula

  4. Don’t Let The Dogs Out

  5. Day In Pics: August 24, 2025

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. National Guard Units In Washington To Now Carry Firearms As Trump Targets More Cities

  2. Trump Warns Of ‘Massive Sanctions’ For Russia If Ukraine Conflict Doesn’t End

  3. Zelenskyy, European Leaders Cautiously Optimistic After Call With Trump Ahead Of Alaska Summit

  4. Zelenskyy Says US Summit In Alaska A ‘Personal Victory’ For Putin

  5. South Korean President Lee Jae Myung To Hold First Summit With Donald Trump In Washington

World News

  1. US Warships Deploy Off Venezuela; Maduro Mobilizes 4.5 Million Militia As China Voices Support

  2. Iconic Myanmar Railway Bridge Destroyed Amid Escalating Conflict

  3. Russia Accuses West of Blocking Ukraine Peace Talks as Trump Mediation Falters

  4. Russian Foreign Minister Says No Putin-Zelenskyy Summit Planned

  5. Israel Strikes Energy Hubs In Houthi-Held Sanaa After Rebel Missile Attack

Latest Stories

  1. Nandamuri Balakrishna Listed In World Book Of Records For 50 Glorious Years In Cinema

  2. Vietnam Braces For Typhoon Kajiki With Mass Evacuations And Airport Closures

  3. Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha Announce Pregnancy: Blessed Beyond Measure

  4. Daily Horoscope for August 25, 2025: Big Changes Ahead for Leo, Libra, and Capricorn

  5. J&K Govt To Oversee Functioning Of 215 Jamat-Founded Schools; Police Gather Financial Details

  6. Dealing with Wandering Mentally Ill People Is A Mountain-sized Crisis In Himachal

  7. Maharashtra’s Flagship Women Welfare Scheme Hit By Rs 163 Crore Loss, Several Beneficiaries Left Out

  8. Uttar Pradesh Road Accident: 8 Dead, 43 Injured As Truck Hits Tractor-Trolley In Bulandshahr