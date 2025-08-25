Rajinikanth's team backtracked after calling the 'meet and greet Thalaivar' Malaysia event 'fake'
The event organisers threatened legal action against those "responsible for spreading such misleading and damaging statements"
The team issued another statement and clarified that it was all ‘miscommunication’
A few days back, Kuala Lumpur-based production and distribution company Malik Streams announced that there will be a 'meet and greet Thalaivar' event in Malaysia, offering fans a chance to meet Rajinikanth for his film Coolie. Rajinikanth's team dismissed the contest as ‘fake’ and called it a 'completely unauthorised' activity. The team also cautioned fans from participating in the contest. In response to the statement, the organisers threatened legal action against those "responsible for spreading such misleading and damaging statements", following which the superstar's team took a U-turn and called the contest 'valid'.
Rajinikanth's publicist Riaz Ahmed, on Saturday night, quoted the statement he had put out earlier, and wrote a clarification statement which read: "Due to an earlier miscommunication, there was some confusion regarding the Coolie Meet & Greet Thalaivar contest by Malik Streams. We now confirm that the contest is valid, organised with the required details, and open for participation. We thank all fans for their understanding and unwavering support."
After Rajinikanth's team called the contest 'fake', Malik Streams, sharing their side of the story, issued a statement that read: “At Malik Streams, we take this matter very seriously. This is not our first time organising contests or events, and our track record speaks for itself. Any attempt to mislead the public with false information regarding our marketing procedures, or to unnecessarily tarnish reputations, will not be taken lightly. Accordingly, legal action will be issued against those responsible for spreading such misleading and damaging statements.”
Coolie, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, released in theatres on August 14. It has reportedly crossed the Rs 460 mark at the global box office. The action drama also starred Nagarjuna, Soubin Shahir, Sathyaraj and Shruti Haasan in pivotal roles. Aamir Khan had a special cameo appearance.