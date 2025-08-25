Action legend JJ Perry shoots for Yash starrer Toxic for a major action scene
Perry is known for directing action sequences for films like John Wick, Fast & Furious, and others
Toxic will release on March 19, 2026
Yash is currently one of the busiest actors, with back-to-back projects in the pipeline. Not only has his upcoming magnum opus, Ramayana with Ranbir Kapoor, been generating anticipation, but Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-ups has equally been creating a buzz among his fans.
Action legend JJ Perry joins Yash's Toxic
The excitement is about to double with Toxic's latest update. Hollywood action legend, who is behind the choreography of John Wick and Fast & Furious, has reportedly boarded for a 45-day action schedule in Mumbai. The BTS pics from the sets have gone viral on social media.
Trade analyst Rama Bala shared the pics of Yash and director Geetu Mohandas with Perry from Toxic sets on X (formerly Twitter) and wrote, "Hollywood stunt legend JJ Perry, alongside Yash & Geetu Mohandas, chooses an all-Indian stunt team for Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups’ 45-day action schedule — a landmark for Indian action cinema (sic)".
Not Hollywood stuntmen, but Perry will work with an Indian crew for the upcoming action thriller.
As per Variety, Perry called the Indian crew "world-class", and that's the reason he chose to work with them. "We’re tackling a major sequence right now, and I’m super stoked about taking this on. It’s a challenge, but I love a great challenge — and this team is meeting it head-on. We’re here to push boundaries together — and that’s what filmmaking is," he added.
In his career of 35 years, Perry has worked in 39 countries, and he calls himself a fan of Indian cinema, which, according to him, is "creative, artistic, and bold".
"Getting the chance to work with Yash, Geetu, Venkat and their incredible team has been a highlight. Geetu has great vision, and everyone from cinematographer Rajeev Ravi to the production designer and art team has been fantastic," he said further.
He also shared that "blending global cinematic grammar with Indian storytelling is very exciting." Perry doesn't want to replicate what’s been done earlier; he wants to create something unique with Toxic.
The high-octane sequence has been shaped after months of pre-production preparations between Perry, Yash (who has also served as the producer), Mohandas, VFX house DNEG, and producer Venkat K. Narayana.
The prep work included extensive storyboarding, tactical rehearsals, and creative exchanges to create an action spectacle that is “immersive, visceral, and new to Indian cinema.”
About Toxic
The film has been simultaneously shot in Kannada and English, and will also be released in dubbed versions: Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam.
It will have a theatrical release worldwide on March 19, 2026.