Toxic: Action Maestro JJ Perry Boards Yash Starrer For 45-Day Shoot; Check Out BTS Pics

Toxic, headlined by Yash, will hit the screens on March 19, 2026. It is directed by Geetu Mohandas.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Updated on:
Yash JJ Perry Toxic
Hollywood action legend JJ Perry joins Yash's Toxic Photo: X/Ramesh Bala
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

Action legend JJ Perry shoots for Yash starrer Toxic for a major action scene

Perry is known for directing action sequences for films like John Wick, Fast & Furious, and others

Toxic will release on March 19, 2026

Yash is currently one of the busiest actors, with back-to-back projects in the pipeline. Not only has his upcoming magnum opus, Ramayana with Ranbir Kapoor, been generating anticipation, but Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-ups has equally been creating a buzz among his fans.

Action legend JJ Perry joins Yash's Toxic

The excitement is about to double with Toxic's latest update. Hollywood action legend, who is behind the choreography of John Wick and Fast & Furious, has reportedly boarded for a 45-day action schedule in Mumbai. The BTS pics from the sets have gone viral on social media.

Trade analyst Rama Bala shared the pics of Yash and director Geetu Mohandas with Perry from Toxic sets on X (formerly Twitter) and wrote, "Hollywood stunt legend JJ Perry, alongside Yash & Geetu Mohandas, chooses an all-Indian stunt team for Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups’ 45-day action schedule — a landmark for Indian action cinema (sic)".

A still of Yash from Toxic teaser - X
Toxic Teaser: Yash Exudes Charm As He Makes Dashing Entry

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Not Hollywood stuntmen, but Perry will work with an Indian crew for the upcoming action thriller.

As per Variety, Perry called the Indian crew "world-class", and that's the reason he chose to work with them. "We’re tackling a major sequence right now, and I’m super stoked about taking this on. It’s a challenge, but I love a great challenge — and this team is meeting it head-on. We’re here to push boundaries together — and that’s what filmmaking is," he added.

In his career of 35 years, Perry has worked in 39 countries, and he calls himself a fan of Indian cinema, which, according to him, is "creative, artistic, and bold".

"Getting the chance to work with Yash, Geetu, Venkat and their incredible team has been a highlight. Geetu has great vision, and everyone from cinematographer Rajeev Ravi to the production designer and art team has been fantastic," he said further.

He also shared that "blending global cinematic grammar with Indian storytelling is very exciting." Perry doesn't want to replicate what’s been done earlier; he wants to create something unique with Toxic.

Yash begins shoot for 'Toxic' - Instagram/Yash
Yash Begins Filming For 'Toxic', Says 'The Journey Begins'

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

The high-octane sequence has been shaped after months of pre-production preparations between Perry, Yash (who has also served as the producer), Mohandas, VFX house DNEG, and producer Venkat K. Narayana.

The prep work included extensive storyboarding, tactical rehearsals, and creative exchanges to create an action spectacle that is “immersive, visceral, and new to Indian cinema.”

About Toxic

The film has been simultaneously shot in Kannada and English, and will also be released in dubbed versions: Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam.

It will have a theatrical release worldwide on March 19, 2026.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Women's ODI World Cup: Fatima Sana To Lead Pakistan's 15-member Squad

  2. Sanju Samson Smashes 42-Ball Century In Kerala Cricket League Amid Asia Cup Selection Dilemma – Watch

  3. J&K Cricketer Dies In Tragic Road Accident

  4. Sourav Ganguly Named Head Coach Of Pretoria Capitals For SA20 2026

  5. Cheteshwar Pujara Retires: Five Best Knocks Of The Modern Wall

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Aryna Sabalenka Vs Rebeka Masarova US Open 2025: Defending Champion Starts With Convincing Win

  2. Emma Raducanu Vs Ena Shibahara US Open 2025: Brit Ends Flushing Meadows Drought With Straight-Sets Victory

  3. Novak Djokovic Vs Learner Tien US Open 2025: Serbian Edges Past 19-year-old To Reach Second Round

  4. US Open 2025: Daniil Medvedev’s Match Delayed By Booing Fans After Photographer Enters The Court

  5. US Open 2025: Flushing Meadows Is My 'Happy Place', Says Raducanu

Badminton News

  1. India At BWF World Championships Preview: Players In Fray, Fixtures, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  2. Badminton World Championships: Indian Shuttlers Handed Challenging Draws In Paris

  3. BWF World Junior Team C'ships: India Handed Easy Draw; To Face Nepal, Hong Kong, Ghana In Group H

  4. BWF Macau Open 2025: Lakshya Sen, Tharun Mannepalli Bow Out In Semi-Finals

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Highlights, BWF Macau Open 2025 Semi-final: Indian Shuttler Bows Out In Final Four

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Better Late Than Never: How India's Older Women Are Opting For Divorce And What It Means

  2. Over 33,000 Voters Added 3,411 Deleted From Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis’s Constituency During State Elections: RTI

  3. Bihar Assembly Elections: NDA Nears Consensus On Seat-Sharing Formula

  4. Don’t Let The Dogs Out

  5. Honeybees From City to Farms: Maharashtra’s Mission to Revive Farmland Pollinators

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. National Guard Units In Washington To Now Carry Firearms As Trump Targets More Cities

  2. Trump Warns Of ‘Massive Sanctions’ For Russia If Ukraine Conflict Doesn’t End

  3. Zelenskyy, European Leaders Cautiously Optimistic After Call With Trump Ahead Of Alaska Summit

  4. Zelenskyy Says US Summit In Alaska A ‘Personal Victory’ For Putin

  5. South Korean President Lee Jae Myung To Hold First Summit With Donald Trump In Washington

World News

  1. US Warships Deploy Off Venezuela; Maduro Mobilizes 4.5 Million Militia As China Voices Support

  2. Iconic Myanmar Railway Bridge Destroyed Amid Escalating Conflict

  3. 10 Best Beer Brands In The World

  4. Russia Accuses West of Blocking Ukraine Peace Talks as Trump Mediation Falters

  5. Russian Foreign Minister Says No Putin-Zelenskyy Summit Planned

Latest Stories

  1. Nandamuri Balakrishna Listed In World Book Of Records For 50 Glorious Years In Cinema

  2. Vietnam Braces For Typhoon Kajiki With Mass Evacuations And Airport Closures

  3. Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha Announce Pregnancy: Blessed Beyond Measure

  4. Daily Horoscope for August 25, 2025: Big Changes Ahead for Leo, Libra, and Capricorn

  5. J&K Govt To Oversee Functioning Of 215 Jamat-Founded Schools; Police Gather Financial Details

  6. Dealing with Wandering Mentally Ill People Is A Mountain-sized Crisis In Himachal

  7. Maharashtra’s Flagship Women Welfare Scheme Hit By Rs 163 Crore Loss, Several Beneficiaries Left Out

  8. Uttar Pradesh Road Accident: 8 Dead, 43 Injured As Truck Hits Tractor-Trolley In Bulandshahr