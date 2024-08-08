Yash Begins Filming For 'Toxic', Says 'The Journey Begins'

Yash has begun shooting for his much-awaited movie, 'Toxic'. The 'KGF' star announced it on Thursday, August 8, on social media. He also shared a picture alongside the post.
Sharing the picture on his official X and Instagram handles, Yash wrote, "The journey begins.''
'Toxic' was announced with a special video on December 8, 2023. The makers also announced the release date. It is slated to hit the screens on April 10, 2025. Directed by Geetu Mohandas, the gangster drama revolves around the world of a drug mafia.
The female lead and rest of the cast are yet to be announced. Over the past few months, there have been reports that Kareena Kapoor Khan will be part of the film. Then reports started doing the rounds that Sai Pallavi would be starring in the film. Shruti Haasan and Nayanthara were also speculated to be part of the Yash starrer.
Reacting to the speculations, the makers issued a statement on March 23, requesting everyone to refrain from believing anything they hear.
The makers said, “There are many unsubstantiated theories and information doing rounds about the casting of ‘Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-ups.’ We truly appreciate the excitement around ‘Toxic,’ but at this point, we would request everyone to refrain from speculation''.
They further said, “The casting process for the film is near completion, and we are thrilled with the team we have onboard. As we gear up to bring this story to life, we request everyone to wait for the official announcements.”
Ahead of the shoot, Yash, his wife Radhika Pandit and the 'Toxic' crew visited several temples in Bengaluru to seek blessings. Their children, Ayra and Yatharv were also there.
'Toxic' is being produced by Venkat K Narayana and Yash under the banners of KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations.