Mass Jathara X Review: Ravi Teja Starrer Receives Abysmal Reactions From Netizens

Telugu film Mass Jathara, starring Ravi Teja, Sreeleela, Naveen Chandra, and others in key roles, hit the theatres on November 1 after paid premieres on October 31. Ravi Teja has returned to the big screen after four consecutive failures, and he needs to do heavy lifting at the box office this time. Mass Jathara's reviews on X (formerly Twitter) are out, and they are mostly negative. Though audiences loved Mass Maharaja's energy and swag, they are unimpressed with the "outdated" storyline. Netizens have pointed out several faults in the film. Have a look at some of the reviews of Mass Jathara on X.