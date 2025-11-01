Mass Jathara X Review: Ravi Teja Starrer Receives Abysmal Reactions From Netizens

Mass Jathara X review: Ravi Teja starrer opened to negative reviews by netizens. Have a look at the reactions here.

  • Mass Jathara has failed to live up to the expectations of audiences

  • Ravi Teja starrer has opened to poor reviews on X

  • The action drama also stars Sreeleela, Naveen Chandra, and others in key roles

Telugu film Mass Jathara, starring Ravi Teja, Sreeleela, Naveen Chandra, and others in key roles, hit the theatres on November 1 after paid premieres on October 31. Ravi Teja has returned to the big screen after four consecutive failures, and he needs to do heavy lifting at the box office this time. Mass Jathara's reviews on X (formerly Twitter) are out, and they are mostly negative. Though audiences loved Mass Maharaja's energy and swag, they are unimpressed with the "outdated" storyline. Netizens have pointed out several faults in the film. Have a look at some of the reviews of Mass Jathara on X.

One X user wrote, "Ravi Teja’s latest outing tries too hard to be mass and ends up loud, messy and senseless. Sreeleela struggles to leave an impact, only Naveen Chandra stands out. A couple of fights land and the rest is noise."

A user called it a "routine and predictable film." "Films should be made as the script compels you and the content looks great. But these days, films are made just to appease audiences, hoping that some episodes will fare better. #MassJathara is a mix of ten mass films without proper emphasis on the story," wrote another user.

Mass Jathara X review

Mass Jathara plot

The story revolves around Lakshman Bheri (played by Ravi Teja), a railway cop posted in Adavivanam in charge of the railway station, but he soon discovers that the town is a hub for marijuana cultivation and smuggling. The nexus is run by Shivudu (Naveen Chandra) locally, but there is a bigger player named Patro from Kolkata.

Mass Jathara box office

Reportedly, made on a budget of Rs 70 crore, Mass Jathara had a slow start in India. However, it has collected over Rs 5 crore gross from its worldwide premiere.

The action drama is directed by Bhanu Bogavarapu and produced by Naga Vamsi and Sai Sowjanya, under the banner of Sithara Entertainments, Fortune Four Cinemas, and Srikara Studios.

