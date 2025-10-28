Mass Jathara Trailer: Ravi Teja Pitted Against Naveen Chandra To Bust A Drug Syndicate

The trailer of Ravi Teja's upcoming film Mass Jathara has been unveiled, building excitement and anticipation among fans. It will have its worldwide premiere on October 31, with theatrical release set for November 1.

Garima Das
Updated on:
Mass Jathara trailer
Ravi Teja starrer Mass Jathara trailer Photo: YouTube/Sithara Entertainments
Summary
  • The official trailer of the upcoming film Mass Jathara was unveiled on Monday evening

  • Headlined by Ravi Teja, the film is directed by Bhanu Bogavarapu

  • It also stars Sreeleela, Naveen Chandra and Rajendra Prasad, among others

The much-anticipated trailer for Mass Jathara, starring Ravi Teja in the lead role, was unveiled on Monday evening. Ravi Teja is making his comeback to the big screen after his 2024 film Mr. Bachchan, where he was seen as an income tax officer. Helmed by debutant director Bhanu Bogavarapu, Teja plays the role of a railway police officer in Mass Jathara. The commercial entertainer, which is a blend of action, comedy, and entertainment, also stars Sreeleela in the female lead. It marks their second collaboration after Dhamaka.

Mass Jathara trailer

The trailer revealed Naveen Chandra as the main antagonist of the story, who leads a drug syndicate, and Ravi Teja's character will have a face-off with the former while busting the syndicate. It will be an interesting watch to see both confronting each other in the action drama.

Veteran actor Rajendra Prasad is playing Ravi Teja’s on-screen grandfather, who will bring humour to the narrative.

As the film is a blend of action and comedy, the trailer is filled with high-octane action scenes and funny dialogues, which will make Mass Jathara a perfect mass entertainer. The film has been granted a U/A certificate.

Watch the trailer of Mass Jathara here.

Ajay Ghosh, VTV Ganesh and Naresh VK are part of the film. Nandu Savirgama has written the dialogues for the film. Navin Nooli has taken care of the editing, while Vidhu Ayyanna is the cinematographer.

Mass Jathara release date

Produced by Naga Vamsi's Sithara Entertainments and Sai Soujanya's Fortune Four Cinemas, Mass Jathara was earlier scheduled for theatrical release on August 27, but got postponed due to the strikes in the Telugu film industry. It will have its worldwide premiere on October 31, with theatrical release on November 1.

