Mass Jathara Trailer: Ravi Teja Pitted Against Naveen Chandra To Bust A Drug Syndicate

The much-anticipated trailer for Mass Jathara, starring Ravi Teja in the lead role, was unveiled on Monday evening. Ravi Teja is making his comeback to the big screen after his 2024 film Mr. Bachchan, where he was seen as an income tax officer. Helmed by debutant director Bhanu Bogavarapu, Teja plays the role of a railway police officer in Mass Jathara. The commercial entertainer, which is a blend of action, comedy, and entertainment, also stars Sreeleela in the female lead. It marks their second collaboration after Dhamaka.