As India Rises Globally, Its Institutions Face Real Test

When you put all of these things together, they point to a more serious structural problem: asymmetry. India's foreign power is growing faster than its ability to strengthen democracy at home. This is a failure of sequencing, not of ambition. It is harder to keep power over time when it is gained without institutional depth. Politically unstable growth happens when it happens without thinking about it.



The problem is not overreach, but imbalance. When a country’s global standing improves while its domestic systems weaken, governments begin to rely more on performance than on public consent. This may deliver results in the short term, but it risks undermining stability over time. India’s long-term development will depend less on its diplomatic visibility and more on whether Parliament, regulatory bodies and the courts continue to act as effective intermediaries between the state and its citizens.