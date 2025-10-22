Energy Transition At the Crossroads: India’s Precarious Balance Between Growth and Decarbonization

India's energy revolution is now central to its economic growth, global standing, and climate credibility. The core challenge is clear: India must balance rapid economic expansion with decisive decarbonisation. How New Delhi navigates this trade-off will define the nation's future development and global influence.



India's energy situation has changed a lot in the last ten years. The country's solar capacity has grown to over 82 GW, making it one of the fastest-growing renewable energy industries in the world. But there is a harsh truth that comes with this growth: coal still makes up more than 70 per cent of India's electricity. This symbolises that change is happening, but it hasn’t gotten past the pull of fossil fuels yet. This duality is not an accident and is not easy to fix.