Delhi AQI Today: Air Quality Remains in 'Very Poor' Category Post-Diwali

Delhi Air Quality Index Overview

Delhi's air quality index remained in the "very poor" category on Wednesday morning, October 22, 2025, with the overall AQI recorded at 345 as of 6 AM. The capital woke up to a thick layer of smog and toxic air for the second consecutive day after Diwali, as pollution levels continued to soar despite GRAP 2 restrictions being in place. The Central Pollution Control Board data shows that 36 out of 38 monitoring stations across Delhi recorded air quality in the red zone, indicating "very poor" to "severe" conditions.​