Delhi AQI Today: Air Quality Remains in 'Very Poor' Category Post-Diwali

Delhi AQI at 345 on October 22, staying in "very poor" category
GRAP 2 restrictions are active with coal, firewood, and diesel generator bans
Punjabi Bagh records worst AQI at 437, entering "severe" zone
Temperature at 25°C with mist and low wind speeds
Delhi Air Quality Index Overview
Delhi's air quality index remained in the "very poor" category on Wednesday morning, October 22, 2025, with the overall AQI recorded at 345 as of 6 AM. The capital woke up to a thick layer of smog and toxic air for the second consecutive day after Diwali, as pollution levels continued to soar despite GRAP 2 restrictions being in place. The Central Pollution Control Board data shows that 36 out of 38 monitoring stations across Delhi recorded air quality in the red zone, indicating "very poor" to "severe" conditions.
This year's post-Diwali pollution marks a concerning trend, with the AQI of 345 on Diwali night being worse than last year's 328 and significantly higher than the 218 recorded in 2023. PM2.5 levels reached alarming concentrations of 262 µg/m³, which is over 59 times the World Health Organization's annual guideline.
Area-Wise AQI in Delhi
Several localities in Delhi recorded hazardous air quality levels, with some entering the "severe" category (401-500):
Severe Category (401-500):
Punjabi Bagh: 437 (highest in Delhi-NCR)
Bawana: 424
Wazirpur: 423
Alipur: 408
Jahangirpuri: 407
Very Poor Category (301-400):
Nehru Nagar: 394
Burari Crossing: 388
Ashok Vihar: 380
Mundka: 380
Dwarka Sector 8: 353
ITO: 362
Anand Vihar: 355
Akshardham: 360
Chandni Chowk: 332
Neighboring NCR cities also recorded poor air quality, with Noida at 298, Gurugram at 252, Ghaziabad in the "very poor" range, and Faridabad at 279.
GRAP II Restrictions in Delhi
Stage II of the Graded Response Action Plan was invoked on October 19, implementing strict measures including a ban on coal and firewood in hotels, restaurants, and tandoors; diesel generator restrictions except for emergencies; construction activity curbs; mechanized road cleaning with water sprinkling; and public transport promotion.
Delhi Diwali Pollution and Weather
Despite Supreme Court guidelines limiting green crackers to 8-10 PM, widespread violations pushed PM2.5 and PM10 concentrations to 15-18 times safe limits, with peaks above 1,400 µg/m³ at Anand Vihar, Dwarka, and Jahangirpuri. Delhi temperature today stands at 25°C with mist, 89% humidity, and calm wind speeds of 4-5 km/h, preventing pollutant dispersion. Residents are advised to wear N95 masks, use air purifiers, and limit outdoor activities until air quality improves.