Tackling Climate Change At The Global Level—Is The Glass Half-Full Or Half Empty?

The frequency and rising scale of storms lead to saltwater intrusion into the land, contamination of fresh water sources and destruction of soil. It also impacts the growth of coconut and banana trees. These are the staples of the island nations and bring in revenues through exports. All this is drying up. The shortage of clean drinking water leads to major health issues, especially among children and the elderly. Many of these countries are now fighting back and trying to adjust to climate resilient growth. The World Bank is doing its bit to help the pacific island states.