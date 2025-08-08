Indian Firms Continue Importing Russian Oil Despite Lower Volumes, Tariff Pressure From US: Report

Indian oil companies are continuing to import Russian crude, though volumes may have dipped in recent months, industry sources have said, stressing that purchases remain driven by price competitiveness.
“Oil companies still purchase Russian oil. Volumes may have declined, though [purchases] have not stopped,” a source in the Indian oil sector told Russian news agency TASS. “All companies support a commercially advantageous deal, we continue to purchase Russian oil or any other that is cheaper.”
The report noted that fluctuations in sourcing are a normal feature of the spot market, influenced by global price movements, supply conditions, oil quality, seasonal demand, and logistics. “The Indian government has made it clear there is no interruption in Russian oil supplies. Russian oil is not under sanctions,” the report said.
The statement comes amid fresh trade tensions with Washington, which has imposed an additional 25% tariff on Indian goods in response to New Delhi’s continued Russian oil imports, effectively doubling the duty to 50%.
US President Donald Trump has criticised India for maintaining close energy and defense ties with Moscow, pointing out that India has long been a major buyer of Russian oil and military equipment.
India’s Ministry of External Affairs has pushed back strongly against US and EU criticism of its Russian oil purchases, calling such attacks “unjustified.” The ministry said that many Western nations previously encouraged energy trade with Russia and continue to import goods and services from Moscow themselves.
“It is extremely unfortunate that the US should choose to impose additional tariffs on India for actions that several other countries are also taking in their own national interest,” the ministry said, describing the measures as “unfair, unjustified and unreasonable” and vowing to take all necessary steps to protect India’s national interests.