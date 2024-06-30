Will Rising Sea Levels Disrupt Millions Of American Lives?

This economic disruption could manifest in various ways. Local workers may find it challenging to reach their workplaces due to flooding, retail businesses could suffer from decreased customer access, and damage to roads and buildings could escalate. Walls elaborated, "It's not that businesses, especially big businesses, can't figure out a way to adapt. But there's all the folks who live and work in those locations who might not be able to still live and work in those locations. How are we going to deal with that?" This statement highlights the broader societal implications, emphasising the need for comprehensive adaptation strategies.