Asian Americans And Pacific Islanders In US More Likely To Believe In Climate Change: AP-NORC Poll

There has been growing conflict within the Republican Party between those who insist climate change is a progressive-generated hoax and those - mostly younger generations - who say the issue cannot be ignored. GOP lawmakers, in general, refuse to consider measures like mandated lowering of carbon emissions. However, some consider that an untenable position long-term. American Conservation Coalition, the largest conservative environmental group in the nation, has said Republicans running for office cannot risk alienating people who care about climate change.