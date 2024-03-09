United States

California Snowfall Tied To Warming Planet, Says Climate Expert

While this massive snowfall may temporarily ease concerns over the state's snowpack and water supplies, experts warn that the underlying issue of climate change continues to loom large.

O
Outlook International Desk
March 9, 2024
March 9, 2024
       
Hector%20Amezcua%2FThe%20Sacramento%20Bee%20via%20AP
California Blizzard Photo: Hector Amezcua/The Sacramento Bee via AP
info_icon

California found itself buried under more than 100 inches of snow in just four days at the beginning of March, thanks to an epic blizzard. While this massive snowfall may temporarily ease concerns over the state's snowpack and water supplies, experts warn that the underlying issue of climate change continues to loom large, reported CBS News.

According to Dr. Andrew Jones, a climate scientist at the Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory, the recent blizzard likely has ties to climate change. Despite expectations of diminishing snowfall in California due to a warming planet, this extraordinary storm contradicts those assumptions.

"This was a very interesting storm to me," said Dr. Jones, whose research focuses on hydroclimate extremes and snow dynamics.

Snow is blown from snowmaking equipment near the summit of Pleasant Mountain ski resort - AP
US Ski Industry Faces Billions In Losses Due To Climate Change

BY Outlook International Desk

The dynamics of this blizzard are intriguing. Cold arctic air travelling from the Bering Strait collided with the warming Pacific Ocean, which has been influenced by climate change. As a result, the storm system became warmer and wetter, despite remaining below freezing temperature. The warmer atmosphere can hold more moisture, contributing to the intensity of the storm.

Dr. Jones emphasized the need to monitor the snowpack closely, especially given recent global temperature trends. February marked the ninth consecutive month of record warmth globally, raising concerns about faster snowmelt and its impact on water resources.

"While this snow may provide temporary relief, we must remain vigilant," warned Dr. Jones. He expressed hope for implementing new strategies to manage excess runoff and recharge aquifers but stressed the urgency of addressing climate change.

"It's not too late to slow down climate change," Dr. Jones asserted, emphasizing the importance of preparation and adaptation to the changing climate.

Snowboarders walking in the snow - AP
Major Winter Storm Expected To Hit California, Bringing Blizzard Conditions And Heavy Snow

BY Outlook International Desk

Tags

California

Advertisement
Important: We are happy to announce that we have successfully completed the migration of our site @outlookindia.com to enhance your experience as valuable user. But due to the scale of operations some data discrepancies may arise. We apologize for any inconvenience and thank you for your patience and understanding during this period.
Advertisement
MOST POPULAR
Advertisement
WATCH
Advertisement
PHOTOS
Advertisement
Advertisement