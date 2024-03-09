California Snowfall Tied To Warming Planet, Says Climate Expert

California found itself buried under more than 100 inches of snow in just four days at the beginning of March, thanks to an epic blizzard. While this massive snowfall may temporarily ease concerns over the state's snowpack and water supplies, experts warn that the underlying issue of climate change continues to loom large, reported CBS News.

According to Dr. Andrew Jones, a climate scientist at the Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory, the recent blizzard likely has ties to climate change. Despite expectations of diminishing snowfall in California due to a warming planet, this extraordinary storm contradicts those assumptions.

"This was a very interesting storm to me," said Dr. Jones, whose research focuses on hydroclimate extremes and snow dynamics.