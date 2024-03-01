US Ski Industry Faces Billions In Losses Due To Climate Change

A study conducted by scientists at the University of Waterloo has shed light on the staggering economic toll climate change is exacting on the US ski industry. The research, published in Current Issues in Tourism, paints a dire picture of the industry's future, with potential annual losses soaring to around $1 billion by the 2050s if emissions aren't significantly reduced.

According to the study, US ski areas have already incurred a staggering $5 billion in losses from 2000 to 2019 due to human-caused climate change. This year, warm weather wreaked havoc on winter recreation across North America and Europe, leading to the cancellation of events like a 250-mile dog sled race in Maine and the opening of golf courses in Minnesota.