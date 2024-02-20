Hawaii Set To Implement $25 Climate Tax On Tourists To 'Preserve Paradise' Amid Rising Environmental Concerns

Hawaii lawmakers are on the verge of passing a $25 climate tax aimed at tourists visiting the Aloha State, intending to address what they argue is a threat to the region's natural resources.

Last year, the state welcomed 9.5 million visitors as it continues to recover from the destructive wildfires in Lahaina, Maui, which claimed the lives of at least 100 individuals and resulted in approximately $6 billion in damages.