New Report Reveals Top 57 Carbon Emitters Responsible For 80% Of Global CO2 Emissions Since 2016

A recent report by the non-profit think tank InfluenceMap revealed that the lion's share of carbon dioxide emissions contributing to global warming since 2016 can be attributed to a select group of 57 fossil fuel and cement producers. According to the Carbon Majors report, these entities, which include nation-states, state-owned firms, and investor-owned companies, were responsible for a staggering 80% of the world's CO2 emissions from fossil fuels and cement production between 2016 and 2022.