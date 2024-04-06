A Boost For Conservation - London Zoo Celebrates Birth Of Endangered Asiatic Lion Cubs

What is the Asiatic Lion?

The Asiatic lion, distinct from its African counterpart, possesses unique morphological features and faces distinct conservation challenges. Slightly smaller in size, with adult males weighing between 160 to 190 kg and females between 110 to 120 kg, these majestic creatures stand at about 3.5 ft (110 cm) tall at the shoulders. Their fur, ranging from ruddy-tawny to sandy or buff-grey, often displays a silvery sheen under certain lighting conditions, with black speckles adding to their striking appearance. Asiatic lions feature a longitudinal fold of skin along their bellies, a characteristic rarely seen in African lions. Males exhibit moderate mane growth, leaving their ears consistently visible.