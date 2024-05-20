Mosquito Surge Hits Texas, Officials Cite Climate Change

Max Vigilant, the director of mosquito and vector control in nearby Harris County, reported that mosquito levels this year are similar to those in 2022 and 2023. However, he acknowledged the difficulty in fully counting the mosquito population. Vigilant suggested that the noticeable increase in mosquitoes could be attributed to climate change. "Hotter temperatures are coming to the area earlier in the year, making it more likely to see a large amount of mosquitoes," he said.