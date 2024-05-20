United States

Mosquito Surge Hits Texas, Officials Cite Climate Change

Conroe, Texas, is experiencing a surge in mosquito populations, which residents and officials attribute to climate change. Heavy rains have created ideal breeding conditions for the pests, making this spring particularly difficult

Representative image
info_icon

This spring, residents of Conroe, a suburb of Houston, are facing an unprecedented surge in mosquito populations. Local officials and residents alike are pointing to climate change as the driving force behind the swarms.

"If you open the car door to go somewhere, you’ve got 10 mosquitoes inside," said Mith Varley, a longtime resident of Montgomery County, in a report by the Washington Post. Having lived in the area for nearly 10 years, Varley said he has never seen the mosquito problem this bad.

Montgomery County has always been a prime habitat for mosquitoes, but recent heavy rains have created perfect breeding conditions for the pests. This has resulted in an explosion of the mosquito population, making life difficult for residents.

Linda Adams, another local resident, shared her frustration with the Washington Post. "They are attracted to me. No one else gets mosquitoes like me," Adams said. She noted that she never leaves her house without applying bug spray, which she considers essential. "It has to be at least 40 percent DEET," she added.

Josue Medina, a tennis instructor in the area, echoed these concerns, mentioning that this year’s mosquitoes are not only more numerous but also larger. "The mosquito season is always bad, but right now it’s worse," Medina remarked.

Representative image - AP
Texas Universities Cut Jobs And Programs In Response To Ban On Diversity Initiatives

BY Outlook International Desk

Max Vigilant, the director of mosquito and vector control in nearby Harris County, reported that mosquito levels this year are similar to those in 2022 and 2023. However, he acknowledged the difficulty in fully counting the mosquito population. Vigilant suggested that the noticeable increase in mosquitoes could be attributed to climate change. "Hotter temperatures are coming to the area earlier in the year, making it more likely to see a large amount of mosquitoes," he said.

Harris County, which includes Conroe, is home to over 50 species of mosquitoes. The county’s public health department, where Vigilant works, focuses on using pesticides to target mosquitoes that can carry diseases such as West Nile Virus.

As the mosquito problem persists, residents continue to struggle with their daily activities. Medina pointed to a large red welt on his knee, saying, "This one got me yesterday."

Residents being rescued by the rescue team after flood hits Texas. - AP
Texas Flood Crisis: 1,000 Evacuated, 700 Homes Flooded In Devastating Southeast Floods

BY Outlook International Desk

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Indian MEA Refuses Deportation Reports Amid Student Protests In Canada's PEI Against New Immigration Laws | Explained
  2. The 'Modi-fied' Face Of Varanasi
  3. Kerala Rains: Emergency Centres, Hospitals On Alert Amid Possibility Of Landslides, Epidemics
  4. Chhattisgarh: 15 Killed As Goods Vehicle Carrying Them Plunges Into Gorge In Kabirdham
  5. Gujarat: 4 Suspected ISIS Terrorists Arrested At Ahmedabad Airport
Entertainment News
  1. 'Swatantrya Veer Savarkar' OTT Release: Here's When And Where To Watch Randeep Hooda Starrer
  2. Cannes 2024: Jung Hae-in And EXO's Lay Zhang Steal The Spotlight In Their Dapper Formal Tuxedo Looks
  3. Here's Why Aashish Mehrotra Was Nervous About Quitting 'Anupamaa' For 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 14'
  4. Shruti Haasan Shares Rare Childhood Picture With Father Kamal Haasan And Mother Sarika - Check Post Inside
  5. 'TMKOC' Producer Asit Modi Expresses His Happiness On Gurucharan Singh's Return: Want To Talk To Him
Sports News
  1. EPL: Arsenal Win Match Against Everton, But Lose Title Race To Manchester City - In Pics
  2. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Indian Team In Asian Relays Action At Bangkok
  3. 100 Days To Paralympics: Paris Organisers Launch Campaign To Boost Ticket Sales
  4. KKR Vs SRH, IPL 2024: Kolkata Knight Riders Vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Match Prediction, Playing 11, Pitch Report - All You Need To Know
  5. T20 World Cup: Caribbean Co-Hosts Set Sights On Third WC Title
World News
  1. Iran President Raisi Death News LIVE: Raisi Dies In Chopper Crash, Body Retrieved From Site; Tributes Pour In
  2. Uber, Lyft Drivers Get 20% Pay Raise, Strong Insurance In Minnesota
  3. Indian MEA Refuses Deportation Reports Amid Student Protests In Canada's PEI Against New Immigration Laws | Explained
  4. Iran President Ebrahim Raisi, Khameni Protégé And 'Butcher Of Tehran', Dies | Life At A Glance
  5. South Africa's Top Court Rules Former President Zuma Cannot Stand In Election Over Criminal Record
Latest Stories
  1. ICMR Distances Itself From BHU's 'Poorly Designed' Study On Covaxin Side Effects
  2. Iran President Raisi Death News LIVE: Raisi Dies In Chopper Crash, Body Retrieved From Site; Tributes Pour In
  3. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Indian Team In Asian Relays Action At Bangkok
  4. Iran Helicopter Crash: President Raisi, FM Feared Dead As Rescue Teams Find Burnt Wreckage | Top Updates
  5. RBSE 12th Result 2024: Rajasthan 12th Result For Arts, Science, Commerce Out Today | Where and How To Check
  6. Cannes 2024: 'Nevertheless' Star Han So-hee And Girls' Generation's YoonA Walk The Red Carpet In Princess Gowns
  7. Lok Sabha Elections Phase 5 Voting LIVE: Over 47% Voter Turnout Till 3 PM; More Than 1000 Complaints From Parties In Bengal
  8. Lok Sabha Election 2024: PM Modi Says 'Want To Leave Viksit Bharat As Legacy For Poor Children'; AAP To Protest Against Arrest Of Kejriwal's Close Aide