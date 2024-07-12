In Delhi's Bastis, Women Feel The Heat Of Climate Change

Ruksana (56), Ruby (52) and Rekha (55) elaborated on how, for the past 1.5 years, they have been getting contaminated water. They barely get one bucket of clean water and then black and yellow water gushes out of the taps. The borewell has limited capacity and during summer this water had to be used judiciously. Because the complaints made to the government officials fell on deaf ears, they devised a way to help each other out. For instance, Ruksana does not have a private borewell connection, so Rekha supplies water to her from her borewell with the help of pipes. This is their everyday ritual. But water wasn’t the only issue they dealt with this summer. The intense heat was the bigger enemy.