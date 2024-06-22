National

Delhi: Heatwave Kills 5 More People, Toll Reaches 58

Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj said in the past 48 hours, 310 people were admitted to various government hospitals in the national capital.

PTI
People push water tanker amid water scarcity in Delhi | Photo: PTI
info_icon

Scorching heatwave this summer has left at least 58 people dead in national capital—Delhi. Five more deaths were reported in Delhi on Friday taking the death toll to 58 people killed in the heatwave this summer.

On Friday evening, Delhi witnessed a spell of rain which brought the temperatures down in the city by several degrees.

A man bathes with water leaking from a pipeline at Nizamuddin area on a hot summer day, in New Delhi - PTI
Delhi Heatwave: 50 Bodies Recovered Amid Spike In Heatstroke Cases, Rain Relief Likely Today

BY Outlook Web Desk

Delhi since April this year has been witnessing extreme heat with cases of heatstroke and casualties reported in the national capital.

As per HT report, Safdarjung Hospital has registered three new deaths on Thursday and in Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital, two more critically-ill heatstroke patients succumbed in the last 24 hours.

Heatwave death toll rises in Delhi hospitals | - PTI
Heatwave Death Toll: 14 Dead In Last 48 Hours, 310 Heatstroke Patients Admitted To Hospitals, Says Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj

BY Outlook Web Desk

The above report also said Safdarjung hospital admitted 10 new patients on Thursday, and the total number of people currently undergoing heatstroke treatment at the hospital is 26.

It added of these, 14 are critically ill and are on ventilator support. In total, 88 people were admitted since March, of which 66 were admitted since June 16.

The hospital has reported 28 deaths so far this season, it added.

ALSO READ | Delhi: Power Demand All-time High At 8,656 MW As Blistering Heatwave Refuses To Abate

The total number of heatstroke patients undergoing treatment at RML is 30, of which 24 are critically sick, the above report mentioned.

It also stated 73 cumulative hospital admissions and 20 deaths so far this season have been registered at RML hospital.

Earlier, Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj said in the past 48 hours, 310 people were admitted to various government hospitals in the national capital with heat-related illnesses, while 14 have lost their lives owing to the complications.

HT report also said there have been at least 110 confirmed heatstroke deaths in the country in the past three months. The data pertained to deaths till June 18.

It stated Uttar Pradesh is among the worst-affected states that has seen 36 deaths related to heatstroke so far, of which three people died on Tuesday. The other states with high mortality included Bihar (17), Rajasthan (16), and Odisha (13).

Among the heatstroke cases, 40,272 cases were reported since March 1 — Madhya Pradesh (10,636), Rajasthan (6,546), Andhra Pradesh (3,994), Jharkhand (3,601), Uttar Pradesh (3,590) and Odisha (3,574).

