National

Heatwave Death Toll: 14 Dead In Last 48 Hours, 310 Heatstroke Patients Admitted To Hospitals, Says Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj

Confirming deaths due to blistering heatwaves, Delhi health minister Saurabh Bharadwaj on Thursday for the first time said that 14 people across the Capital had died of the heat in the past 48 hours. He did not, however, confirm the status of 40 suspected heat-related deaths that the state-run Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital reported between June 11 and June 18.