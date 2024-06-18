National

Delhi Double Whammy: National Capital Grapples With Acute Water Crisis Amid Extreme Heatwave| Top Points

With the 'feels-like' temperature touching the searing 50 degrees Celsius milestone, Delhi has been reeling under acute water scarcity for the past few days. It has been reported that the Delhi Jal Board has been inundated with residents' complaints of water shortage.

Water being distributed from a tanker in Delhi
As the sweltering heatwave conditions continue to sweep the national capital with the 'feels-like' temperature touching the searing 50 degrees Celsius milestone, Delhi has been reeling under acute water scarcity for the past few days. It has been reported that the Delhi Jal Board has been inundated with residents' complaints of water shortage.

With some respite expected from tomorrow, the national capital is still under a heatwave red alert issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Delhi water crisis
Delhi Water Crisis: BJP Protests Against AAP Govt, Claims Haryana Releasing Full Share Of Water

BY PTI

Delhi water crisis: Water shortage to prevail in parts of Delhi

  • According to the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC), water shortage is expected to prevail in many parts of New Delhi, including Lutyens’ Delhi. “As informed by Delhi Jal Board (DJB) that production of potable water from Wazirabad water plant is not running at full capacity due to the non-availability of raw water, hence water supply in command area of Tilak Marg UGR & Bengali market UGR will be made available once in a day and preferably in morning time,” the NDMC said in its official statement.

L: People wait to collect drinking water from a tanker of Delhi Jal Board | R: Delhi Jal Board office vandialised in Chhatarpur
Delhi Water Crisis: AAP Seeks Police Protection For Pipelines, BJP Protests, Jal Board Office Vandalised | Latest

BY Outlook Web Desk

  • A 40 per cent reduction in water supply has been reported in Tilak Marg and Bengali Market underground reservoirs.

  • The water shortage is likely to impact areas including Bengali Market, Ashoka Road, Harichand Marthur Lane, Copernicus Marg, Purana Qila Road, Babar Road, Barakhamba, KG Marg, Windsor Palace, Firozshah Marg, Canning Lane and its surrounding area.

  • Consumers can contact the control room for water tankers on phone numbers: 011 -2336 0683 and 011 -2374 3642.

Delhi water crisis: More water needed in Yamuna

  • According to Delhi Water Minister Atishi, the water production in Delhi is being done from Yamuna's water. One part of the water comes to Wazirabad barrage, the other part comes to Bawana Contact Point from Munak Canal.

  • The Munak Canal is receiving less water, on the other hand there is no water at Wazirabad barrage. Due to less water being released in Yamuna for Delhi, the water level in Wazirabad has fallen by 6.20 feet and this has led to a water crisis in Delhi.

Residents gather around a tanker to collect water in Delhi amid crisis
Delhi Water Crisis: Himachal Govt Says No Surplus Water To Spare, Backtracks From Statement

BY Outlook Web Desk

Delhi water crisis: Water Minister Atishi visits Wazirabad barrage

Upon visiting the Wazirabad barrageon Monday, Delhi Water Minister Atishi said that due to less water from Haryana, the water level in Wazirabad decreased by 6.20 feet.

"If no water is received, how will the water treatment plants work? We appeal to Haryana that the people in Delhi are worried and they should release water in Yamuna river because unless they release water in Yamuna, there will be continuous water shortage in Delhi," she said.

"In this situation, the water supply to Delhiites is decreasing because water from Yamuna is supplied to treatment plant from where the purified water is supplied to different parts of Delhi. If water is not going to the water treatment plant, then how can the supplied water reach completely?" Atishi said.

The minister said the water level left in the Wazirabad barrage today was so less that islands are visible in the middle.

Water crisis in Delhi
Delhi: Residents Collect Drinking Water From Tankers Amid Heatwave-triggered Water Crisis | See Pics

BY Photo Webdesk

Delhi water crisis: Netizens share trouble on social media

Amid reeling under the severe water scarcity, netizens are sharing their arduous experiences on social media.

"I've lived in Delhi all my life, experiencing many summers, but this year even a 15-minute walk outside is daunting. It's 41 degrees at 10 pm, with relentless heat throughout the day. Those of us lucky to have AC struggle; imagine the city's poor who must live and work outdoors", said one resident.

"I tried to take bath with overhead tank water at 6.30 am. The water was boiling even at 6.30 am. Even ACs are not working properly, refrigerator is not cooling This is the first time I have seen such scorching heat in Delhi NCR in my 20 years of my existence", another person tweeted

Delhi water crisis: BJP stages protest

  • Amid the exacerbating the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday staged a series of protests against the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)-led Delhi government.

  • During the protests, earthen pots were broken to bring attention to water supply shortage.

  • BJP MPs, MLAs, councillors and the party’s state chief Virendra Sachdeva participated in the protests.

