Delhi Double Whammy: National Capital Grapples With Acute Water Crisis Amid Extreme Heatwave| Top Points

According to the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC), water shortage is expected to prevail in many parts of New Delhi, including Lutyens’ Delhi. “As informed by Delhi Jal Board (DJB) that production of potable water from Wazirabad water plant is not running at full capacity due to the non-availability of raw water, hence water supply in command area of Tilak Marg UGR & Bengali market UGR will be made available once in a day and preferably in morning time,” the NDMC said in its official statement.