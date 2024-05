National

Delhi: Residents Collect Drinking Water From Tankers Amid Heatwave-triggered Water Crisis | See Pics

The national capital has been severely hit by a water crisis amid the heatwave conditions. People were seen scrambling around with empty buckets to collect water from tankers. Some were even seen trying to jump the queue in a hurry. Residents in the Chanakyapuri area were seen rushing towards the NDMC tankers with pipes, buckets and containers.