Delhi Heatwave: Health Minister JP Nadda Directs Special Units In Govt Hospitals, Monsoon To Hit National Capital Around June 30 | Details

Today's fresh set of instructions came in the light of the sweltering heatwave sweeping major parts of the country leading to an increased influx of patients affected by the deadly heatwave conditions. Delhi's Ram Manohar Lohia hospital reported five deaths due to suspected heatstroke while at least 12 people, mostly daily wage labourers are said to be on life support battling for their lives.

Taking cognisance of the constantly exacerbating heatwave conditions, Union health minister Jagat Prakash Nadda on Wednesday directed the officials to ensure that all hospitals are prepared to provide the best healthcare to those affected by the heatwave.

Taking stock of the heatwave situation and the preparedness of central government hospitals, the newly appointed health minister directed for special heatwave units to be started in those hospitals.
Today's fresh set of instructions came in the light of the sweltering heatwave sweeping major parts of the country leading to an increased influx of patients affected by the deadly heatwave conditions.

Delhi's Ram Manohar Lohia hospital on Tuesday reported five deaths due to suspected heatstroke while at least 12 people, mostly daily wage labourers are said to be on life support battling for their lives.

Heatwave conditions in India: Key points

  • According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the heatwave to severe heatwave conditions are likely to continue over several parts of North India on Wednesday.

  • Gradually it will abate thereafter owing to an approaching western disturbance towards northwest India.

  • The weather watchdog has predicted that monsoon is expected to hit the Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR) on June 30.

  • "In Delhi-NCR, the temperature is expected to be around 40 degrees Celcius. Monsoon is expected to hit Delhi-NCR around June 30. Even today, we can expect dust storms and light-intensity rainfall activity in Delhi," IMD scientist Dr. Naresh Kumar told.

  8. Breaking News, June 19, LIVE: Centre Approves MSP For 14 Crops; PM Modi To Visit J&K On June 20-21