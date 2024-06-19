National

Delhi Heatwave: Health Minister JP Nadda Directs Special Units In Govt Hospitals, Monsoon To Hit National Capital Around June 30 | Details

Today's fresh set of instructions came in the light of the sweltering heatwave sweeping major parts of the country leading to an increased influx of patients affected by the deadly heatwave conditions. Delhi's Ram Manohar Lohia hospital reported five deaths due to suspected heatstroke while at least 12 people, mostly daily wage labourers are said to be on life support battling for their lives.