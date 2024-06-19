National

Heatwave Update: 5 Dead In Delhi In 48 Hours, 12 On Life-Support; Death Toll In Noida Reaches 10 | Details Inside

Five people have succumbed in the last 48 hours while at least 12 have been placed on life support at Delhi's Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital which currently has around 36 patients admitted with heatwave-related illnesses, as per media reports. Delhi's Lok Nayak Hospital (LNJP) too has witnessed the heatwave-related death of three individuals so far. LNJP Hospital currently has over seven patients admitted with fevers ranging from 106 to 107 degrees, five of whom are on ventilators.