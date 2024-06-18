UK Announces Heatwave At 26 Degrees; India Reacts With 'Our AC Temperature', 'How Did They Rule For 2 Centuries?'

The UK-based tabloid The Mirror on Monday reported that the UK would be hit by a 48-hour heatwave of 26 degrees Celsius. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), they wrote, "UK to be blasted by 48 hour 26C heatwave with five cities in England the hottest," alongside a link to the report which left Indians who are born with higher resistance to heat due to the tropical weather and are currently reeling under scorching 40-45 degrees Celcius, nothing but surprised.
According to the UK weather forecast, there is a prediction that at the end of June, the temperature might go as high as 30 degrees Celsius. The harshest weather is expected to be experienced in Birmingham, Cardiff, London, Manchester, and Newcastle.
UK heatwave at 26 degrees: India calls it 'our AC temperature'
From calling it 'two degrees above our AC temperatures' to questioning ho did the British survive in this country for two centuries- the internet is inundated with varied reactions from Indians.
While someone said, "UK has announced 26C as a heatwave. How did these people manage to come to India and rule us in our weather?", another person tweeted, "My AC is currently set at UK heatwave level"
Someone even said, 'Mumbaikars call this winter."
Heatwave in India
As several parts of India is reeling under excruciating heatwave conditions with very slim chances of abatement, IMD said 14 of the 36 sub-divisions in the country recorded over 15 heatwave days (when the maximum temperature is at least 40 degrees Celsius and 4.5 degrees above normal) from March 1 to June 9.
On Tuesday, the national capital Delhi experienced a searing 'feels like' temperature of 50 degrees Celcius as the mercury stayed above 45 degrees. Earlier this year, the mercury in real time breached 50 degrees Celsius in Rajasthan and neared this mark in Delhi and Haryana.