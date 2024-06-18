UK Announces Heatwave At 26 Degrees; India Reacts With 'Our AC Temperature', 'How Did They Rule For 2 Centuries?'

The UK-based tabloid The Mirror on Monday reported that the UK would be hit by a 48-hour heatwave of 26 degrees Celsius. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), they wrote, "UK to be blasted by 48 hour 26C heatwave with five cities in England the hottest," alongside a link to the report which left Indians who are born with higher resistance to heat due to the tropical weather and are currently reeling under scorching 40-45 degrees Celcius, nothing but surprised.